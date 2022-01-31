Legislative 2022. Election night to the minute

Voters continue to go to the polls to dictate who will occupy the seats of the Assembly of the Republic and govern the country. A total of 230 deputies will be chosen in what is the 17th election of a Parliament in democracy. Here, we follow, to the minute, all the developments of the election night.

19:15 – Up to 783,000 voters are in isolation due to Covid-19





The Directorate-General for Health said that there are between 671,500 and 783,600 voters isolated due to the covid-19 pandemic.



In a clarification to the Lusa agency, the DGS indicates that “between 1,014,600 and 1,176,800 people will be in confinement, of which between 671,500 and 783,600 people aged 18 or over”.







19:06 – CDU reacts to abstention numbers

Bernardino Soares, from CDU, welcomed the efforts of the Portuguese who exercised their right to vote, even in times of a pandemic. In the first reaction of the night, the party official stresses that the numbers that are already known “point to an abstention that will be lower than in 2019”.







19:00 – Catholic projection points to abstention between 49% and 54%





The Catholic University’s projection predicts an abstention of between 49 and 54 percent. In the 2019 legislative elections, abstention was 51.4 percent. At this time, polling stations have closed in mainland Portugal and Madeira.



In the last decades, abstention in legislative elections has been growing significantly. In the 2019 poll, it peaked at 51.4 percent.







6:48 pm – Confined voters leave to vote





RTP spoke to confined voters who went to a polling station in Lisbon to vote. One of the voters infected with covid-19 considered it “essential” to have gone to exercise her right. “I didn’t want to miss anything,” despite the symptoms, said another voter.







18:44 – In Faro, the turnout decreased from 16:00





In Faro, since the beginning of the recommended time for voters in isolation, there is less influx of people to vote. Since 4 pm, as in the rest of the country, there has been a decrease in voters going to the polls.



18:30 – Final stretch before the polls close in Mainland Portugal and Madeira

Elements of polling stations in Lisbon have all the added security measures in place to receive voters infected with Covid-19. Protective suits, gloves, masks and alcohol gel are present at many of the tables, so the elements consider it safe to go to vote. RTP was also in Matosinhos, where it spoke with the secretary of one of the polling stations, where 430 voters had already voted.







18:05 – Recommended voting time for isolated voters begins

During this time and until 19:00, voters in prophylactic isolation due to Covid-19 will be able to leave their homes to vote. The elements of the polling stations reinforce the protective equipment for the last time of voting.



17:53 – Albuquerque appeals to the vote and says that the region must be “well represented” in the AR The president of the Regional Government of Madeira appealed to the vote, arguing that it was a right that took “a long time” to be achieved, and defended that the region must be “well represented in the Assembly of the Republic”. “[Apelo] for people to vote because I think it was an achievement that we took a long time to achieve […] and it is essential for Madeira to be well represented in the Assembly of the Republic”, declared Miguel Albuquerque. The head of the Madeiran executive, from the PSD/CDS-PP coalition, spoke to journalists at the Escola Básica da Ajuda, in Funchal, after having exercised his right to vote, around 5 pm. Taking stock of the electoral act so far, the leader of the PSD/Madeira considered that “the voting has gone well” and there has been “a lot of turnout”. [às urnas]which is positive”. “It’s just another election, it’s a good thing there are, and I think that another positive fact is the good participation of the new generations in the electoral acts”, he added.





17:45 – We continue the monitoring of the decisive election day for the country

Until 4:00 pm, more than 4.9 million voters had voted, representing 45.66% of the 10,820,337 registered voters, revealed the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI). The percentage is higher than the last legislative ones, in 2019, according to the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI).

The numbers seem to demonstrate that the covid-19 pandemic is not being an obstacle or discouraging voters. This morning, the prime minister said that “all measures have been taken, in all parishes and across the country, so that everyone can vote safely”.

The main party leaders have already voted, as well as the President of the Republic, who took the opportunity to ensure that “no one has to be afraid of voting”.

Abroad, however, there have been some difficulties, with voters referring to a lack of flexibility on the part of the consulates. Complaints come from several countries.

Some emigrants did not register in good time because they were not aware of this obligation, others say they did not receive the ballots by mail to vote by post.

