Leifert reveals conversation with Boninho after discovering his daughter’s cancer

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin were back on Globo to talk about Lua’s retinoblastoma, daughter of the couple who are battling eye cancer. Both gave an interview to explain the treatment of the girl who is one year and three months old.

The presenter also took the opportunity to talk about the moment he discovered the disease and when he gave up presenting “The Voice Brasil”. as he explained splash yesterday, this was one of the reasons that accelerated his departure from the station.

“I found out on the eve of the recording of the second phase. I was going to embark with Lua and Daiana the next day. I called Boninho and said: ‘I have a problem here’. He said: ‘Stay there, let me fix it. ‘. I was in no condition to do anything. I am not a sad person, but in those days I knew the darkness, I was in no condition to work. After a few chemo sessions, we went back to trying to do something or another. “

Tiago left “The Voice Brasil” in the middle of the season and André Marques took over. The presenter had already announced that he would leave Globo after the program, but had to anticipate his departure.

Yesterday, after Tiago revealed his daughter’s problem, Boninho had told his followers when he learned of little Lua’s illness.