Léo Batista finds the dead woman in the swimming pool of the house

posted on 01/30/2022 22:55



Batista was married to Leyla since 1962 – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Saturday (29/1), journalist Léo Batista found his wife, Leyla Belinaso, lifeless in the pool of the couple’s house, in the west of Rio de Janeiro. The woman was 84 years old.

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro (PMRJ) confirmed the woman’s death with a note. According to the Rio institution, the occurrence was registered as drowning.

Batista had been married to Leyla since 1962. Together, the couple had two daughters. Leyla would have turned 85 on the 25th of February.

Read the PMRJ statement:

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that a team from the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá) was called to Rua Arco Íris, in Anil, in Jacarepaguá, in the west zone, for a drowning event, this Saturday (29). /01).

According to the victim’s husband, she was by the pool and he, inside the residence and when leaving, came across the woman holding a float noodles and with her face in the water.

He immediately dived in to retrieve it, but he was already dead. The family members made contact with the victim’s doctor in order to certify the death and release the body. Registration in the 32nd DP”.