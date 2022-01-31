Luana Piovani reports partnership with Cíntia Dicker: ‘Gratitude’ | Fun



Luana Piovani – Reproduction: Internet

Luana PiovaniPlayback: Internet

Published 01/30/2022 17:19 | Updated 01/30/2022 17:58

Luana Piovani has already revealed that she does not watch Globo’s “Big Brother Brasil 22”, despite her ex-husband and father of her children, Pedro Scooby, being confined to reality. Despite this, the actress is attentive to the rolls inside the house through social networks. This Sunday, the blonde went to Instagram stories to talk about her partnership with Cíntia Dicker, the surfer’s current wife. All this, after the boy spoke in confinement about the life partnership between them.

“I already received from some friends Pedro’s video, yesterday on ‘Big Brother’, talking to the kids talking about our relationship. People don’t understand and think that we live in war and that he has a lot of respect for me, anyway , our whole history,” she began.

Afterwards, Luana praised Cíntia, who is helping the actress while Scooby is on “BBB22”: “He talks about my love for Cíntia. Yes. It’s very big. My gratitude and my love for her is immense. does… She is now taking care of my children”, revealed,

Piovani also commented on the relationship of her boyfriend, Lucas Bitencourt, with their children. “He bought the combo from Timbalada, he does everything for the children, exactly as if they were his own. In fact, it’s what it should be. It’s always a surprise because it’s not easy. They are young and have a career, a life and such”, he says. .

She ends by talking about getting her family together after “BBB 22”: “Anyway, we are all very happy and one day there will be this barbecue, where everyone will be together and it will be wonderful”, she says.