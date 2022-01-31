Market raises forecasts for inflation in 2022 and 2023

Economists’ forecasts for inflation both this year and next increased strongly in the Focus survey released today by the Central Bank, but the outlook for monetary policy remained unchanged.

The weekly survey pointed out that expectations for the rise in the IPCA rose to 5.38% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023, respectively from 5.15% and 3.4% in the previous week.

The outlook for this year goes even further than the target ceiling, whose center is 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. For 2023, the median projection is above the center of the target, which is 3.25%.

The worsening of the account for 2022 follows the increase in the projection for the rise in administered prices to 5.1%, from 4.74% before. For 2023, the estimate for these prices was adjusted downwards by 0.01 percentage point, to 3.98%.

Despite the worsening of the inflationary scenario, the experts consulted continue to see the basic interest rate Selic at 11.75% at the end of this year and at 8% at the end of 2023.

For GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the weekly survey of a hundred economists showed that estimates are for growth of 0.3% this year and 1.55% next year, respectively of 0.29% and 1.69 % in the previous survey.

