Mauro Cezar: Fluminense beats Madureira and worries 23 days of Libertadores – 01/30/2022

Fluminense’s victory over Madureira (1-0, Arias’ goal in the second half) was not enough to leave the fans unconcerned. If the defeat to Bangu in the debut scared, the first triumph in the Carioca championship was not convincing enough to reassure.

The ball out by the three defenders in the first half was a clear problem for Abel Braga’s team. Facing the limited Madureira, Fluminense didn’t build plays, basically stretched balls looking for the attackers. Poor game and without offering dangerous situations for the suburban team.

In the second half the coach changed the scheme, the more technical the team imposed itself and scored its goal. In the end, he called Madureira to his field and scared him in some counterattacks. It was to be expected at that point that Fluminense had already settled the match.

Of course, someone will say that it was only the second game of the season, which State serves to get a team, but the tricolor calendar is different. In 23 days, Fluminense will go to Colombia to face Millonarios for the first phase of Libertadores. Before, six matches for Carioca, the next two on Thursday against Audax and Sunday against Flamengo.

