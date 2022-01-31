Mayor of Lagoa Santa posts video at event with agglomeration and without mask – Gerais

Mayor of Lagoa Santa recorded a video at an event in which he appears without a mask (photo: social networks)

The mayor of Lagoa Santa, Rogrio Avelar, posted a video on social networks in which he appears without a mask in a race held on the edge of the lagoon in the municipality this Sunday (30/1). In the video, the mayor praises the event and, in the background, many of the participants in the race are also without protection.

The video generated criticism from residents, who recalled the increase in COVID-19 transmission due to the micron variant. Many questioned whether the pandemic had ended in Lagoa Santa; others pointed out that the mayor disrespects the decree signed by himself on January 13 this year.

The document determines the use of masks as one of the measures to face the pandemic. However, Rogrio Avelar makes no mention of illness in the video. “Everyone here giving higher ratings, greater prestige and we fraternizing with everyone. Very cool moment. Lagoa Santa pumping”, said the mayor.

In addition to the criticisms regarding the health issue, there are also complaints from residents around the edge of the lagoon, from neighborhoods that had traffic closed for the event.

Residents of the Praia Anglica, Santos Dumont, Bela Vista and Jo neighborhoods, who were interdicted, had to show documents proving they lived in the region in order to reach their own homes. “About 1,000 people gathered. Everyone without a mask”, says clinical psychologist Cristiane Coelho Llis de Oliveira.

A resident of Praia Anglica, Cristiane says that the mayor acts with two weights and two measures in relation to public events in the city. She claims to have asked for authorization to carry out an activity in the neighborhood square with 15 people, but it was prohibited based on the decree. Cristina points out the inconsistency in the permission to run the race, an event in which the mayor participated and posted a video without a mask.

Decree 4,472, of January 13, 2022, determines in paragraph I of article 5, the mandatory use of a mask in public and private areas. In the epidemiological bulletin of January 28, the Municipal Health Department confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19. It also reported that 1,308 patients are in isolation at home.

The report contacted the Municipal Secretary of Health, Gilson Urbano, but, so far, has not received a response.