Military arrested for killing elderly man beat victim for five minutes, even after she fell to the ground, police say

Army Warrant Officer Clodoaldo Oliveira da Silva Clementino, 42, arrested this Sunday for the murder of Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, 60, allegedly beat the elderly man with a wooden club for five minutes, even after the victim had already fallen to the ground. . The information was given by witnesses to the Civil Police.

— Even after he was on the ground, he continued to be beaten for more than five minutes. A witness heard a scream, saw what it was and went back to bed. Then he said that there was silence, the sound of a person falling to the ground. The witness said he got up and saw Clodoaldo beating the elderly man on the floor. He will answer for consummated homicide triple qualified (cruelly, without the possibility of the victim to defend himself and for a futile reason) – said delegate Ana Lucia da Costa Barros, deputy of the 34th DP (Bangu).

Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, 60, was reportedly drunk when he was assaulted by the military Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction

According to the police, Joaquim was under the influence of alcohol, and in the early hours of the 23rd, he got the address wrong when trying to enter his house, on Hamilton Viana Street, in Bangu. He then proceeded to beat and scream in the military’s house. Annoyed, Clodoaldo left the residence and allegedly cursed the victim, who continued knocking on the gate. According to the police, the second lieutenant “grabbed a club and began beating the elderly man for several minutes until he dropped him on the street”. According to investigators, it was the neighbors who saw the aggression and called Samu, who helped the victim.

— According to the witness, the author could be heard shouting before leaving: “I need to sleep, I’m going to work tomorrow. Will you continue? to get witnesses in person because everyone was very afraid of the author, because he was closed, not talking to anyone. On Friday, we managed to convince a witness of the importance of her report for the investigation and the arrest.

Joaquim was taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Leblon. He was discharged on Sunday, but due to bleeding in his hand and the fact that he was very weak, he was hospitalized again, but at Hospital Municipal Pedro II, in Santa Cruz. He died last Friday, the 28th. In a statement, the Municipal Health Department confirmed that the elderly man was admitted to the unit with a report of physical aggression. During hospitalization, the elderly man “went through two cranial CT scans and remained under neurological surveillance”. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for examinations on the cause of death.

“Troublesome Neighbor”

Joaquim’s sister, administrative assistant Cátia Duhou Moço Braz, 51, said that Clodoaldo was considered a problematic neighbor by local residents:

— My brother lived on the fourth floor and Clodoaldo lived on the first. He (Clodoaldo) made the building independent of himself. They say he was a troublesome neighbor. My brother, drunk, instead of knocking on his gate, he knocked on Clodoaldo’s. He started punching, punching, punching. He came with a dick and stuck his dick in it. We found out that he (Clodoaldo) even had a problem with a neighbor of the bike path in Bangu.

Cátia said that she is relieved by the arrest of the soldier, but that the family also intends to sue him:

“It was cowardice. (I hope) he pays for what he did. Is not fair. The guy is not just anyone. If he were a Joe Nobody, but he’s a warrant officer. You know his behavior, how he has to behave. Let’s process. I’m just seeing a lawyer. My heart will be even more relieved if justice is done.

Joaquim was the oldest of three brothers. He lived alone in Bangu and had a 28-year-old daughter. According to investigations, Clodoaldo Oliveira has been in the Army for over 20 years and currently works in the administrative department of the Army Central Hospital (HCE), in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. Clodoaldo was found by the Civil Police at home , on Hamilton Viana Street, and did not resist. He was arrested after a temporary arrest warrant was issued by the judiciary duty.

At the police station, the man refused to give a statement and said he “will only speak in court”. ) of Vila Militar, in the West Zone of Rio.

To EXTRA, in a note, the Eastern Military Command (CML) says that it “remains cooperating with the authorities who are conducting the investigation to clarify the facts” and that Clementino is at the disposal of Justice. The statement also highlights “that the Brazilian Army does not condone any type of illicit conduct on the part of its members, vehemently repudiating attitudes and behaviors in conflict with the law, military values ​​and/or military ethics”. The warrant officer’s defense was not located.