Minas exceeds 90 deaths and 25,000 new cases of COVID-19

The number of people infected continues to climb and, now, the number of deaths is also high. (photo: SILVIO AVILA/AFP)

Minas Gerais surpassed the marks of 90 deaths and 25 thousand new ones contaminated by COVID-19 in just one day, this Sunday (30/1). With this, the highest number of deaths from the pandemic disease in almost 100 days hit yesterday is again exceeded – and, in relation to new contamination, the state maintains levels never seen before in the pandemic, which started in March 2020.

Yesterday’s state government epidemiological bulletin brought 77 deaths from COVID-19 – the amount was not so high since October 27, when the bulletin of that date recorded 99 deaths. A day later, the number is again exceeded: there are 92 deaths caused by the disease in mining lands.

Even with the escalation of contaminated this year, since the 12th, the number of deaths was not having a great impact. The most serious statistic, therefore, maintains an alarming sequence.

For comparison purposes, the day that Minas Gerais recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 occurred on April 7 of last year, with 508 losses. The bulletin with the highest number of deaths was published on March 29, 2021, with 463.

escalation of infections

Today’s bulletin shows that 25,600 people were infected in the last 24 hours. Until the beginning of this year, the state of Minas had never registered more than 17,000 new cases in this period. On the 12th of this month, Minas broke the old record to start an escalation in the amount of contamination unheard of in Minas.

“The peak has arrived”, said the secretary of Health of Minas, Fbio Baccherett, on Thursday (27/1). “Our point is now to have assistance for people because the peak has arrived and now to guarantee these two to three weeks to ensure that this pressure on the health system passes,” he added (read more here).

To give you an idea, the ninth time since the beginning of the pandemic that Minas passes the mark of 25 thousand new cases of COVID-19 in one day. All of them have been beaten in the last few days: