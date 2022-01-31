Missing for 45 days after being lost on an air connection, Pandora dog is returned to her owner – Country

The search for the dog Pandora is over. After 45 days missing, the dog was returned to her tutor, waiter Reinaldo Júnior.

The animal had been lost on December 15, during an air connection at Guarulhos airport. Since then, the tutor has campaigned on social media and charged Gol and GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport, to take action on the case.

Reinaldo and Pandora are from Recife (PE) and were traveling to Navegantes, in Santa Catarina. The flight made a connection in São Paulo, where the animal got lost.

After the reunion, the waiter posted on social media saying he was “speechless”. “”I found my daughter. There’s a lot to talk about, no. They found her. I have no words now,” he said on video.

With information from G1.

“Gol, where’s Pandora?”

Activists in favor of animal rights demonstrated on the 15th at Guarulhos airport, when the disappearance completed a month. The act called for better conditions in the treatment of pets during flights.

To transport Pandora, Reinaldo paid R$ 850 for the ticket and R$ 650 for the mandatory box for transport. It is unknown how the dog escaped from the crate.

Images obtained by the waiter through the Civil Police show Pandora running along the runway and Cargo Terminal at São Paulo International Airport. Last year, Gol said in a note that it “never stopped looking for Pandora”, despite saying on December 21 that the searches had ceased after a heavy rain that would have erased the tracks for sniffer dogs.