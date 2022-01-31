Morgan Stanley calms tempers and minimizes Bitcoin’s 50% correction – Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC)’s 50% plunge after its all-time high in November is nothing new and the correction is within historical standards, Morgan Stanley said in a report.

According to Sheena Shah, head of cryptocurrency research at the investment bank, estimating the fair value of cryptocurrencies is difficult because they are traded on speculation, aided by a large availability of US dollars and liquidity provided by central banks.

If the value of Bitcoin drops below $28K, the market should expect further weakening as this was the lowest of last year. According to the report, the bright side is that if it reaches the $45K level, Bitcoin could suggest that the recent downtrend may be coming to an end.

The bank points out that BTC has already witnessed 15 bear markets (bear markets) since its creation in 2009, and that the correction in recent months is within the range seen in the past.

“Until Bitcoin is used on a day-to-day basis as a currency for transactions in goods and services (both in the crypto and non-crypto universe), it becomes difficult to determine its value based on fundamental demand rather than asset speculation,” says Morgan. Stanley.

For the bank, crypto investors should be patient amid a riskier market correction. On the other hand, leverage in the crypto market would need to rise to start an uptrend as central banks remove liquidity from economies.

For Morgan Stanley, it is necessary to pay attention, in the coming months, to regulations, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the issuance of stablecoins, cryptoassets that have parity with national currencies in a one-to-one ratio.

