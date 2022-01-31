Moro will not close “institutional support for churches”

× Reproduction / FTS

As we noted earlier, Sergio Moro will launch in Fortaleza, on February 7, a ‘letter of principles to Christians’. In an effort to attract the Conservative votethe text brings positions on controversial topics, such as abortion, religious freedom, gender ideology and early eroticization.

According to Uziel Santana, adviser to the former judge and former president of the National Association of Evangelical Jurists (Anajure), the letter includes suggestions from various religious leaders and attacks the “early erotization promoted by certain groups, including academic circles, speaks of the fight against drugs and the importance of the family”.

The Antagonist. “On abortion, Moro defends current legislation from the principle that both lives matter, both the woman’s and the unborn baby’s”I told In the document, it is also stated that the former judge will seek in the campaign the “individual support from ecclesiastical leaders and influencers, but institutional support from churches will not be closed”.

“To avoid any personal constraints, spiritual coercion or distortions of the electoral process through the so-called ‘halt vote’, respecting the autonomy of conscience and individual freedom”says the text, which cites articles in the electoral law on the prohibition of bargaining or exchanges of favors and the use of temples to promote candidacies.

“The event on the 7th will be local, but with national scope”, says Uziel. Moro’s advisor points out that the search for the conservative vote, especially the evangelical one, is a natural path after the disappointment with Bolsonaro.

“The Bolsonaro government orphaned a large part of the evangelical segment by abandoning the fight against corruption, embracing patrimonialism. And, with regard to moral guidelines, it also left behind several themes, including that of religious freedom, which was even greater in Dilma’s government than it is now. The entire religious freedom movement under Damares Alves ended.“

