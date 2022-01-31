Mother of boy found dead in suitcase is indicted for intentional murder

Accused of having stabbed her son to death, the mother of a 10-year-old boy, whose lifeless body was found in a suitcase near Paris, was indicted on Sunday (30) of intentional murder and arrested.

In these two days of imprisonment, which followed her arrest on Friday, the 33-year-old woman “did not explain the facts, (nor) clarify them” and was “evasive” about her actions after the death of her son, Laureline Peyrefitte, a promoter of Meaux, in eastern Paris, said in a statement.

The investigators, however, found “serious and coincidental indications of the commission of the murder of his son”, which would have occurred on Wednesday morning, according to the prosecution.

The mother “then transported the boy in a suitcase belonging to the parents to deposit him in a rubbish container, before returning, cleaning her house and throwing away various objects she would have used in cleaning in a garbage can of the neighborhood,” added the promoter.

On Wednesday night, the father, not finding anyone when he returned home at night, alerted the police about the disappearance of his wife and son.

After finding bloodstains, investigators launched a massive search operation.

The next day, the boy’s body was found in a suitcase with wheels a hundred meters from the family’s home.

The autopsy revealed that he “was murdered with a blunt weapon, like a knife,” according to the prosecution. The child was stabbed several times in the neck and chest.

The woman was arrested on Friday at her sister’s house, 30 km from the scene of the events. She had a bloody knife with her, which has yet to be analyzed.