MPF recommends that giraffes imported into Rio be returned to South Africa; Ibama takes care of the animals | Rio de Janeiro

In IBAMA’s assessment, no zoo or park in Brazil has the capacity to receive this entire group. But it is not yet known where exactly the giraffes will be returned to.

Until the giraffes’ fate is defined, they will be under the care of Ibama in the shed in Mangaratiba.

Eighteen giraffes were imported from South Africa and taken to a resort hotel in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. They arrived on November 11 and stayed about a month in a shed. for quarantine and adaptation period, according to those responsible.

On December 14, they were sunbathing in an outdoor area when six giraffes broke through the fence and managed to escape. All were recaptured, but three died hours later.

The Federal Police carried out an operation at the resort and said they found signs of abuse in the animals that remain at the site.

A report made by veterinarians hired by the Bioparque pointed out that the cause of the deaths of the three giraffes was myopathy, a condition that can be brought on by stress.

Since the three giraffes died more than 40 days ago, the other 15 have not been out in the open.

Ibama also inspected the resort. In testimony, an inspector of the agency said that the argument of the need for adaptation does not justify the prolonged confinement of animals; what the giraffes were being kept in pens without environmental enrichment, without sun and with an area incompatible with the number of individuals.

Officially, the person responsible for purchasing the giraffes is Bioparque, the former zoo in Rio de Janeiro. The importation of animals by zoos is allowed in Brazil – but, according to an Ibama ordinance, they cannot have been captured in the wild.

But in the license issued by Ibama itself, all the giraffes received the same code: “w”, for “wild”, “wild” in English. This code was created by an international convention that classifies the origin of animals – and “w” means precisely “animals taken from nature”.

According to an opinion signed by the IBAMA inspector who carried out the inspection this week, the technical analysis that authorized the importation of the animals was negligent, incompetent or naive. And the environmental analyst who granted the license disregarded the legislation in force, including that of the institution itself.

