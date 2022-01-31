MPMG chief speaks out about bridge included in Brumadinho negotiation

Although he was born in Montes Claros, Jarbas Soares Jnior, head of the MP in Minas, spent his childhood and youth in So Francisco, a city also located in the north of the state. (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Attorney General of Justice of Minas Gerais, Jarbas Soares Jnior, expressed himself through a note about the information that he would have used the influence of the position to indicate the construction of a bridge that will benefit his family’s hometown, So Francisco, in the North of Minas. The head of the MP maintains that the construction of the link was already a campaign promise of the then candidate and now governor Romeu Zema, and that the indication of the work was up to the state government. The prosecutor’s request, according to a column by journalist Thiago Herdy, from UOL, would have occurred during negotiations for a reparation agreement for the damage caused by the mining company Vale in the episode known as the tragedy of Brumadinho, a city located in the Central Region of the state, where a dam broke out killing 270 people.

The rupture is considered the biggest socio-environmental disaster in the country, having generated a series of social and economic impacts for the Paraopeba River Basin. However, the repercussions did not directly affect the city of So Francisco, as well as most other Minas Gerais municipalities that benefited from part of the agreement’s reparation funds.

Jarbas Soares Jnior participated in part of the government’s negotiations with Vale as head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in an agreement that involves the amount of R$ 37.7 billion as compensation for the dam failure, which occurred three years ago.

The columnist says that Soares’ request to meet the demand of his family’s city caused embarrassment among representatives of the negotiating table bodies, but that did not fail to be answered.

The bridge over the São Francisco River will connect the namesake city to Pintpolis (MG) and will be 1.1 km long. The bidding process was concluded in December and construction is expected to take two years, at a cost of R$ 113 million.

In a note sent to Herdy, Soares said that the agreement provided for investments in other areas of the state, also far from Brumadinho. He stated that he did not consider his signature important for the agreement and that it was up to the government of Minas to define the investment locations. The attorney general did not comment on the request he would have made to include the investment in So Francisco.

Most of the resources from Vale’s agreement with the Government of Minas are expected to be invested in the area directly affected by the tragedy, but a smaller share (R$ 1.5 billion) will be distributed to the 853 municipalities in Minas, in quotas of R$ 750 thousand to R$ 2.5 million for most of them (782). Investments are also planned in the main regional hospitals in the state.

To the State of Mines, the Attorney General of Justice refuted the information on the allocation of resources, stating that “it was exclusively up to the government of the state of Minas Gerais to formulate the proposal for the allocation of resources referring to part of the Brumadinho Agreement, which dealt with the reimbursement to the state government The list of works selected to receive the investments was presented, debated and approved by the Legislative Assembly”.

Jarbas Soares Jnior adds that he took office at the Attorney’s Office on December 11, 2020, “when the premises of the agreement, signed on February 4, 2021, were already defined, although the definition of values ​​was still pending”.

Citing a video recorded by the then candidate for governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, when he was not yet showing a good performance in the electoral polls, the attorney general states that Zema, knowing the local difficulties, “recorded a video filmed under the light of the headlight of the then federal deputy Rafhael Tavares, committing, if elected, to build the bridge over the São Francisco River, which connects the North of Minas to Brasilia”.

“During the government, Romeu Zema visited the region several times, always with press coverage, remembering the commitment he had made. After the Brumadinho Agreement was approved, he returned to several municipalities in the North of Minas to announce the construction of not one, but three bridges over So Francisco: Manga, So Francisco and So Romo”, says Soares, adding that the allocation of part of the agreement’s resources to other municipalities “did not withdraw resources from the investment necessary to repair environmental and social damages in the region of Brumadinho and Vale do Paraopeba”.

In a note to the columnist, the Government of Minas commented on the situation.

“Due to the magnitude of the event, which harmed the entire society and economy of Minas, the resources of the agreement must contemplate the state as a whole”, he wrote, justifying the allocation of values ​​to mobility works in other areas of the state. “In addition to the bridge of So Francisco, two other bridges will also be built with funds from the agreement”, he added. When contacted, Vale did not comment.

