Nadal becomes a 5h24 game in the Australian Open final and scores his 21st slam – 01/30/2022

Rafael Nadal arrived in Australia discredited. Five months ago, I was on crutches treating a foot injury. He even thought about not returning to the circuit again. In December, he got covid-19 and couldn’t train as he needed to. He arrived in Melbourne as only the third most rated and admitted he was not prepared for long matches. Suffered from the heat in the quarterfinals. Had physical difficulties again in the semi. He overcame the obstacles in the race, and at the age of 35, reached the final of the Australian Open.

There was still a huge obstacle: Daniel Medvedev2 in the world, a rival ten years younger, US Open champion and bookmaker favorite. This Sunday, the Russian showed why he is so efficient on hard courts and opened 2 sets to 0. Rafa, however, had his heart and pulled out one of the greatest performances – if not the greatest! – of your career. He didn’t give in, he found a way to balance the game and finally saw his opponent showing himself to be physically vulnerable. Relentless as in his entire career, Rafa took the chance. After 5h24min of play, he made 2/6, 6/7(5), 6/4, 6/4 and 7/5 and conquered the 21st career slam title.

A second triumph in Melbourne (the first was in 2009) means Nadal is now the greatest singles slam champion in tennis history. He leaves behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have 20 each.

more remarkable feats

With this Sunday’s victory, Nadal becomes the fourth man in tennis history and the second from the Open Era (from 1968) to win each grand slam tournament at least twice. Only Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver and Serbian Novak Djokovic belong to this list.

At 35 years old and 241 years old, Nadal is also now the third Open Era man to win the Australian Open after turning 35. He joins Swiss Roger Federer and Australian Ken Rosewall in this role.

How did it happen

The game started with long exchanges and long service games for Nadal, who had to save two break points in the third game to keep the game even. The duel already had 21 minutes before the start of the fourth game and, with the passage of time, the superiority of Medvedev, more consistent, owner of a more powerful serve and, above all, ten years younger.

In the fifth game, Rafa tried to shorten the rallies and failed. He lost a point when risking a short and took a step when he tried a serve-and-volley. When he missed a left, he gave in to the break, and Medvedev opened 3/2. More at ease and confirming his service without problems, the 25-year-old shot ahead and, with another break, scored 6/2 in the partial.

Medvedev’s very high level had a sudden drop in the fourth game of the second set, and Nadal took advantage. After seeing his rival make two unforced mistakes, Rafa won a spectacular 40-stroke rally (see above) to earn a double break point. At the second point, Daniil made another mistake and gave in to the break.

Nadal opened 4/1 shortly afterwards, but the lead didn’t last long. In the seventh game, with problems fitting in the first serve, Rafa saw Medvedev return to betting on long points and being rewarded. With two forced errors from the veteran, the Russian returned the break. Soon after, it was Daniil’s turn, however, to find problems with the serve, and the veteran did not forgive once again. Returning to winning long rallies, Nadal arrived at the break with a glorious short that caught the opponent on the counterfoot.

court invaded

The ups and downs continued. Nadal served at 5/3, but opened the game by missing an easy smash and paid dearly for it. The game was even interrupted because of a court invasion (see below), and the Spaniard saved four break points before getting a set point that he couldn’t convert. On the fifth breakout chance, Rafa missed a forehand and lost the serve again.

The decision went to the tie-break, which was as even as the rest of the end. Nadal was ahead twice, but Medvedev recovered and reached set point first. Serving at 5/6, the Spaniard went up to the net and made a good volley, but the Russian got to the ball, made an incredible left pass and won the partial by 7/6(5).

When the third set started, after more than 2 hours of play, Nadal had already tried everything. Longer points, net climbs, shorts, serve-and-volley and slices. Nothing worked consistently. The Russian, owner of an impressive defensive ability and acting with great solidity, had answers for everything. The 35-year-old veteran, however, kept fighting. In the sixth game, he left 0/40 to confirm the service and make 3/3. The effort paid off in the ninth game. With two beautiful passes, Rafa finally broke the service of the number 2 in the world and opened 5/4. With the crowd pushing, the Spaniard did not falter this time. He fired four winners in a row, confirmed the service, made 6/4 and extended the game.

At the beginning of the fourth set, after more than 3 hours of play, Medvedev began to show signs of not being so well physically. Nadal started to take the advantage in rallies more often and also increased the frequency of his shorts, testing the opponent’s endurance. In the third game, without showing the movement as before, the Russian made two mistakes and, with a double fault, conceded a break. Daniil then sought medical attention and received a massage on his left thigh. After the side turn, it was Nadal who failed. With two unforced errors in a row, he lost his game, leaving the score at 2/2. The drama had another peak in the fifth game, which lasted ten minutes, with brilliant plays from both tennis players, and ended with Rafa converting his seventh break point of the game to open 3/2.

The two tennis players went through their ups and downs – technically and physically. Nadal left 0/30 to confirm and open 5/3. Then Medvedev served well to save a set point in the ninth game and force the veteran to serve to close the end. The former number 1 was impeccable this time around. Without losing points, he made another 6/4 and sent the final to the fifth set when the clock struck midnight in Melbourne.

Nadal Set 1: 7 winners, 16 unforced errors

Set 2: 14 winners, 20 unforced errors

Set 3: 14 winners, 8 unforced errors

Set 4: 21 winners, 14 unforced errors pic.twitter.com/o7Ep8J2CPA — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 30, 2022

The decisive end started with Medvedev coming out of a hole thanks to his serve. With three aces, he saved a break point and confirmed the serve. the world number 2 again received massage on the side turn, but his movement was worse and worse. Rafa got the better of most of the rallies, and that was obvious in the fifth game. Daniil saved another break point with a great serve, but gave up another chance, and Nadal converted with a spectacular forehand parallel that hit the line and had the Australian crowd cheering effusively.

Each rally was like its own boxing round. Each winner from the veteran seemed to send his rival ten years younger reeling. Still, Medvedev was back in the fight. In a massive sixth game, which lasted 13 minutes, Daniil had three chances to break Nadal, but the veteran saved himself with three great open serves and confirmed to make it 4/2. Rafa kept the serve again in the eighth game, opening 5/3. The 21st slam was one game away, and Medvedev confirmed his serve, forcing Nadal to serve for the title with 5/4 on the scoreboard. At closing time, however, Nadal hesitated. He opened 30/0, but committed a double fault, conceded a break point and missed a backhand to lose the serve.

Medvedev looked like the most confident tennis player on the court at that moment, but he missed again and saw Nadal strike with precision. When the Russian threw a right out on the third break point of the game, he put the Spaniard in the lead again. In the second chance to close the game, Rafa again opened 30/0. This time, he hit an ace to get to triple match point. And he became the greatest slam champion in the history of men’s tennis.

.

Want to know more? Discover the Saque e Voleio crowdfunding program and become a supporter. With at least BRL 15 per month, supporters have access to exclusive content (newsletter, podcast and Saque e Voleio TV), lives restricted to supporters, in addition to joining a Telegram chat group, participation in the Palpitões Circuit and unmissable promotions how it is.

Follow the Serve and Volley on twitter, on Facebook and Instagram.