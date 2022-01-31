New research suggests four factors that could increase the chances of long-term covid

One of the many mysteries about the long covid is: who is most likely to develop it? Are some people more likely than others to experience the physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that may arise or remain months after clearing their coronavirus infections?

Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after being diagnosed with covid reported having identified biological factors that can help predict whether a person will develop long-term covid.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal cell, found four factors that can be identified early in coronavirus infection that appear to correlate with increased risk of lasting symptoms weeks later.

The researchers said they found that there is an association between these factors and long-term covid (which goes by the medical name of post-covid-19 acute sequelae, or PASC), regardless of whether the initial infection was severe or mild. They said the findings could suggest ways to prevent or treat some cases of long-term covid, including the possibility of giving people antiviral drugs soon after an infection is diagnosed.

“It’s the first really solid attempt to come up with some biological mechanisms to tackle long-term covid,” said Dr. Steven Deeks, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. He and other experts, along with the study’s authors, cautioned that the findings are exploratory and would need to be verified by further research.

Still, Deeks said, “They identified these four key factors. Each is biologically plausible, consistent with the theories other people are formulating, and most importantly, each is actionable. If these pathways are confirmed, we as clinicians can actually design interventions to help people. The message is this”.

One of the four factors identified by the researchers is the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood at the onset of infection, an indicator of viral load. Another is the presence of certain autoantibodies — antibodies that mistakenly attack body tissues, as they do in conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. A third factor is the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus, a virus that infects most people, usually when young, and then usually goes dormant.

The last factor is having type 2 diabetes, although researchers and other experts have said that in studies involving larger numbers of patients, it could be that diabetes is just one of several medical conditions that increase the risk of long-term covid.

“I think this research emphasizes the importance of taking measurements early in the course of the disease to figure out how to treat patients, even if we don’t yet know how to use all of that information,” said Jim Heath, the study’s investigative director and president of the Institute of Systems Biology, a non-profit biomedical research organization in Seattle.

“When you can measure something, then you can start doing something about it,” Heath said, adding, “We did this analysis because we know that patients come to doctors saying they are tired all the time, and doctors just tell them. sleep more. It’s not a very useful thing. So we really wanted to have a way to quantify and say what is really wrong with these patients.”

The complex study had several components and involved dozens of researchers at several universities and centers, including the Institute of Systems Biology, the University of Washington, and the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, where the study’s lead author, Dr. Jason Goldman, is infectious disease specialist.

The core patient group comprised 209 people, ages 18 to 89, who were infected with the coronavirus during 2020 or early 2021 and treated at the Swedish Medical Center or an affiliated clinic. Many were hospitalized for their initial infections, but some were only in outpatient care. The researchers analyzed blood and nasal samples when the patients were diagnosed, during the acute phase of their infections, and two to three months later.

They surveyed patients on about 20 symptoms associated with long-term covid, such as fatigue, mental confusion and shortness of breath, and corroborated those reports with electronic health records, Heath said.

He said 37% of patients reported three or more symptoms of long-term covid two or three months after infection. Another 24% reported one or two symptoms and 39% reported no symptoms. Of patients who reported three or more symptoms, 95% had one or more of the four biological factors identified in the study when they were diagnosed with Covid-19, Heath said.

The most influential factor appears to be autoantibodies, which have been associated with two-thirds of long-term Covid cases, Heath said. Each of the other three factors appeared in about a third of the cases, he said, and there was considerable overlap, with several factors identified in some patients.

The researchers corroborated some of their findings in a separate group of 100 patients, many with early mild infections, from research led by Dr. Helen Chu of the University of Washington. The researchers also compared their results with data from 457 healthy people.

“The study is large and comprehensive, it’s a great resource for the community studying long-term covid,” said Akiko Iwasaki, a Yale immunologist who was not involved in the research.

Dr. Avindra Nath, who is chief of the nervous system infections section at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and was not involved in the study, considered the study well-designed but pointed to several weaknesses, including the fact that patients had been followed for only two to three months. “It’s a very short period,” he said. “Some patients may just spontaneously improve over time.”

Iwasaki noted that 71% of patients in the primary group had been hospitalized, limiting the ability to conclude that biological factors were equally relevant for people with mild initial infections.

A compelling conclusion, several experts said, was the suggestion that because patients with high viral loads early on often develop long-term covid, giving people antivirals soon after diagnosis can help prevent symptoms in the long term.

“The faster you clear the virus, the less likely you are to develop persistent virus or autoimmunity, which can lead to long-term covid,” Iwasaki said.

The fact that some patients reactivated the Epstein-Barr virus also made sense, Nath said, because other diseases have awakened this virus, and its reactivation has been associated with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and chronic fatigue syndrome, which it resembles in some cases of long covid. Deeks said it is possible to treat patients with reactivated Epstein-Barr virus with antivirals or immunotherapy.

There are other intriguing findings that experts said need more proof. One was a suggestion that because people with persistent breathing problems had low levels of the stress hormone cortisol, they might benefit from cortisol replacement therapy, which Heath said some doctors were already trying.

In another finding that he said may provide a way to document that patients’ neurological symptoms resulted from long-term covid, the blood of people with persistent neurological problems contained elevated levels of proteins associated with circadian rhythms and disrupted sleep/wake cycles.

One patient in the main study group was John Gillotte, 40, a software engineer who contracted the coronavirus in March 2020. He was hospitalized on a ventilator for about six days, after which he had episodes of delirium while still in hospital as he closed his eyes. eyes.

“I saw the devil, who was about fifty feet tall and yelled at me, throwing limbs that he would dismember from other people,” recalled Gillotte, who later tattooed an image of the devil on his right arm, with representations of hell below and the heaven above, to symbolize your progress from illness to recovery.

Gillotte, who moved from Seattle to Manhattan last year, said that for several months after the infection he experienced muscle weakness, a lack of stamina, brain fog that impaired his concentration at work, an altered sense of smell and the realization that most foods had I like ash.

He said that before Covid, he had a spontaneous ability to visualize specific colors from certain foods — pink when he sprinkled pepper, blue with a type of liquor — but now he’s sad that he’s lost those automatic connections.

Gillotte said he doesn’t have diabetes and didn’t know if he had the other three factors because the researchers said the study protocol prevented them from disclosing data about the participants.

Heath, however, noted that Gillotte was reinfected with the coronavirus in October 2020, which may reflect a theory that emerged from his study: Patients with higher levels of autoantibodies have lower levels of protective antibodies against the coronavirus, which possibly leaves them more vulnerable to reinfection.

Deeks said lower levels of protective antibodies could also be a pathway that leads to longer-term symptoms. “If you don’t have a good antibody response, you don’t clear the virus; you have more virus out there, and that leads to a longer covid,” he said.

Still, Heath said that, overall, the research showed that the four biological factors intersected and overlapped, suggesting that there may be relatively straightforward ways to prevent long-term covid from the beginning. Months later, “all these vague symptoms get really hard to track down, because you kind of lost that information. But if you look back at when these symptoms first trigger, it seems like the picture becomes manageable.” / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU