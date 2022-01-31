New WhatsApp function arrives that had disappeared and everyone missed it

It was announced this January by WABetaInfo that a new function arrives on WhatsApp that had disappeared and everyone missed it.

It’s about being able to get support directly from the app in a chat. Another tool for Android and iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was already available to some beta testers in the past, but it was removed for unknown reasons.

As detailed by the specialized website, the option to get support directly from the app in a chat was summarily withdrawn last year.

But during the testing and bug fixing phase, WhatsApp had to stop providing support directly within the app to users.

Now, however, every time the user gets in touch via WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us, the messenger will be able to respond in a chat directly.

WhatsApp is enabling the in-app support again! After disabling the possibility to receive support from WhatsApp right within a WhatsApp chat, WhatsApp is now enabling the feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android again.https://t.co/BVDNzf8Kkc — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 18, 2022

More details

It’s worth remembering that WhatsApp Support chats are always marked with a green checkmark so users know when the app is contacting them.

That’s because when the user gets in touch, some information is shared to understand what’s wrong with the account.

These include phone number, network information, WhatsApp and operating system versions: this information can help them understand the problem and is optional.

