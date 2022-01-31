North Korea launches alleged ballistic missile into Sea of ​​Japan – News

North Korea reportedly launched an alleged ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday (30), which represents the seventh such launch since early January, according to the South Korean army.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launch, which took place around 8 am on Sunday (8 pm on Saturday in Brasilia) and would have been made from Jagang province, located to the north of the neighboring country and on the border with China, according to the South Korean agency “Yonhap”.

Japan’s Defense Ministry, which also detected the launch, said it was a ballistic missile and was gathering information and contacting ships in the region. This launch follows that of two short-range, apparently ballistic missiles, made by the regime last Thursday., as well as another inland cruise missile test on Tuesday, as well as others this month that included ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

This is the seventh round of North Korean missile launches this year, amid stalled denuclearization talks between the North Korean regime and the United States. Pyongyang recently threatened a possible resumption of its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, saying it is considering resuming all its “temporarily suspended actions” in the field of defense.