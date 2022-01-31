North Korea Says It Tested Missile Capable of Hitting US Territory (And Takes Pictures From Space) | World

North Korea said on Monday that it had tested a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile that could hit Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, and that a camera attached to the Hwasong-12 had taken pictures of it. space (look above) .

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Sunday’s launch (30) is the seventh already carried out by the country in 2022 alone – and the most significant since 2017 -, which raises fears of greater provocations, such as tests of nuclear and long-range missiles that would pose a direct threat to the territory. continental USA.

KNCA, North Korea’s official news agency, said the purpose of the test was to verify the overall accuracy of the Hwasong-12 and released photos that would have been taken from a camera mounted on the missile’s warhead..

KCNA published two sets of images: one showing the missile rising from a launcher and flying into space, and the other showing the Korean Peninsula and nearby areas. (see images above).

North Korea Confirms Ballistic Missile Tests and Releases Images; see photos

After series of missile tests in 1 month, North Korea to chair UN conference on disarmament

North Korea also said the missile was launched towards waters off the country’s east coast, at a high angle, to prevent it from flying over other countries.

The Hwasong-12 missile is a ground-to-ground weapon, with nuclear capability and a maximum range of 4,500 km, a distance sufficient to reach Guam, home to US military bases that were important in World War II.

In moments of tension, the US used the bases to send warplanes to the Korean peninsula as a way of demonstrating strength. In August 2017, at the height of animosities with Donald Trump, dictator Kim Jong-Un threatened to launch “an enveloping fire” near Guam with Hwasong-12 missiles.

At the time, North Korea also tested Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles, which experts say can reach the US mainland and can protect a warhead from extreme heat and pressure as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere.

2 of 2 North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un watches the 2017 launch of a Hwasong-12 missile — Photo: KCNA via Reuters North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un watches the 2017 launch of a Hwasong-12 missile (Photo: KCNA via Reuters)

According to South Korean and Japanese assessments, the Hwasong-12 launched on Sunday flew about 800 km and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 km before landing between the Korean peninsula and Japan..

Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert and honorary researcher at South Korea’s Institute of Science and Technology Policy, believes the photos were indeed taken from space — probably when the missile was reaching the maximum point of its trajectory.

The expert says that while it is rare to put a camera on a missile, the North Korean government likely wanted to demonstrate its technological advancement abroad and to its people.