Oi (OIBR3) at Anatel, Petrobras (PETR4) increases proved reserves, Americanas (AMER3) announces JCP and share buyback and more

The corporate news on Monday (31) highlights Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), which approved the sale of 22 production and shallow water field concessions in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte. In addition, the state-owned company closed 2021 with a 12% increase in proven reserves.

Marfrig’s Board of Directors (MRFG3) approved the company’s participation in BRF’s follow-on (BRFS3).

Americanas (AMER3), in turn, approved the distribution to shareholders of JCP and a new share buyback program.

Anatel, in turn, scheduled an extraordinary meeting for this Monday to discuss possible approval of the sale of Oi’s mobile assets to rivals TIM, Vivo and Claro.

Check out the highlights:

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) scheduled an extraordinary meeting for this Monday to discuss possible approval of the sale of Oi’s mobile assets to rivals TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro.

The matter, which has been going on since late 2020 when the three operators won the right to Oi’s assets in an auction that was contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom, would be decided at Anatel this Friday, also in an extraordinary meeting. .

But counselor Vicente Aquino asked for views on the process. The agency’s next scheduled meeting would be on February 10, but the municipality decided to schedule a new extraordinary meeting for this Monday, at 4 pm, on the subject.

The board of directors of Eletrobras approved the amount of R$ 121.03 million referring to the value of the Fixed Assets in Progress (AIC) of Ceron, currently Energisa Rondônia, resulting from the privatization process of the subsidiary in 2018. In addition, the companies signed the AIC reimbursement agreement. As a result, Energisa Rondônia will pay the amount calculated in 60 installments, with the outstanding balance being adjusted by 111% of the Selic rate.

This initiative and subsequent signing of the contract concludes the process of calculating the AIC of the six distributors privatized by Eletrobras. The other five distributors, such as Amazonas Energia, Boa Vista Energia (Roraima Energia), Eletroacre (Energisa Acre), Ceal (Equatorial Alagoas) and Cepisa (Equatorial Piauí), had their reimbursement contracts signed last year.

In a statement, Eletrobras explained that since the AIC was not considered in the valuation of the sold distributors, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) determined the inclusion, in the sale notice and in the share purchase and sale agreement, of a provision that would allow the sharing with the state company of future benefits from the recognition, by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of this AIC on the basis of the net remuneration of the distributors.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) approved the sale of 22 production and shallow water field concessions in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte.

The total value of the transaction, with 3R Potiguar – a company controlled by 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás, was US$ 1.38 billion, and according to the Brazilian state-owned company, US$ 110 million will be paid upon signing the contract. of purchase and sale, US$1.04 billion at the closing of the transaction and US5,235 million will be paid in 4 annual installments of US$58.75 million starting in March 2024.

Divided into the Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana sub-poles, the Potiguar Hub has 3 maritime and 19 land concessions and its production last year was 20,600 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 58.1 thousand m³/day of natural gas.

Petrobras also released on Friday (28) its estimates of proved reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas, and according to the oil company, 9.88 billion barrels of oil equivalent were produced on December 31, 2021. , up 12%. Of this total, 85% are oil and condensate and 15% natural gas.

The good moment symbolizes a record, where the company made the biggest addition of reserves in its history, with the total replacement of 219% of the production and with the number of 1.97 billion boe.

American (AMER3)

The Board of Directors of Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution to shareholders of JCP, in the total gross amount of R$550,635,973.09, which currently represents a gross amount of R$0.62096308 for each common share.

The gross amount of JCP per entire common share may be updated, due to any change in the number of ex-treasury shares of the Company. Considering that shareholders will be able to use the JCP credit to subscribe new shares, the payment of the JCP now distributed will occur after the end of the period for exercising the preemptive right, on March 9, 2022.

In addition, Americanas (AMER3) announced the approval of a buyback program for up to 17.5 million shares. According to the retail giant, the plan will be valid until July 21, 2023 and aims to “maximize the generation of value for shareholders, through an efficient management of the capital structure”.

The shares will be available for share compensation plans and may be cancelled, resold or held in treasury.

The Board of Directors of Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) approved, this Friday (28), the company’s participation in follow-on of BRF (BRFS3).

The capital increase through follow-on of BRF was announced and approved last week, and the decision was essential for Marfrig, which is a minority shareholder, which focuses on increasing its shareholding position in BRFS3. It is worth remembering that in the last year, the meat processor increased its stake in BRF by 30%.

The Iguatemi shopping center network (IGTI11) was successful in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a record of BRL 4.7 billion in total sales. The number is 11.8% higher than expected, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the period before the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers reported by the company show a good recovery from the health crisis that devastated the shopping center sector. The sales volume, of R$ 4.75 billion, represents a record for the company.

IGTI11 also highlighted the 28% growth in rents in stores, but the default in the pandemic period is still an obstacle, and therefore, Iguatemi’s share closed Friday’s trading with a drop of 1.1%, with the value of R$ 19.78.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that, this Friday (28), by its subsidiary Concessionaria do Sistema Rodoviário Rio-São Paulo (CCR RioSP) and the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the Concession Agreement consists of the provision of infrastructure exploration service and provision of public service of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, capacity expansion and maintenance of the service level of the Rio de Janeiro (RJ) -São Paulo Highway System ( SP), being: Highway BR-116/RJ, between the junction with BR-465 in the city of Seropédica (km 214.7), and the border RJ/SP (km 339.6); Highway BR-116/SP, between the border RJ/SP (km 0) and the junction with BR-381/SP-015, Marginal Tietê (km 230.6); Highway BR-101/RJ, between the junction with BR-465, in the city of Rio de Janeiro (Campo Grande) (km 380.8), and the border RJ/SP (km 599); and Highway BR-101/SP -between the border RJ/SP (km 0) and Praia Grande, Ubatuba (km 52.1).

The Concession will have a term of 30 years, counting from the Assumption Date, under the terms of Concession Notice No. 03/2021. The Assumption Date and, consequently, the initial term of the concession term, is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

Eneva (ENEV3) canceled the purchase of Polo Urucu, which operates in the production of light oil and natural gas in the Solimões River Basin, in Amazonas. The company, which offered around US$ 600 million, won the dispute against 3R Petroleum, which made a higher bid, at US$ 1 billion, however, the oil company withdrew from the dispute for the concession.

Dommo Energy (DMMO3)

Prisma Capital now holds 51.99% of the total and voting capital of Dommo Energia (DMMO3), consolidating its position as the majority shareholder in the company.

In a statement also released this Friday, Dommo informed that it had received correspondence from Prisma in which it reiterates that it intends to meet with the company’s current management to decide on possible changes in management, and that it intends for the company to evaluate strategic options in its sector. of acting.

Energisa (ENGI11) announced that Alson, a subsidiary of the company, signed a contract with Vision for photovoltaic generation in MG.

With the completion of the operation, through Alsol, Grupo Energisa will be responsible for the operation of up to 41 generation units distributed by solar source, which, at the end of the contributions and reinforcement works necessary for the implementation of the projects, will be able to add up to 136 MWp to Alsol’s portfolio.

In this sense, the operation should contribute to strengthening Grupo Energisa’s operations in the renewable energy segment.

The acquisition price to be paid by Alsol to the sellers will be up to R$75.6 million.

The airline Gol (GOLL4) released the numbers of its auction organized by B3 and held on December 21, 2021, and according to the airline, 9,744 preferred shares were sold related to the merger of the shares of Smiles Fidelidade SA

The auction obtained the total net value – tax-free, of R$ 177.2 thousand and will be available to former shareholders of GOLL4 and Smiles until January 31, 2022. For new shareholders, the share price is BRL 18.20.

(with Reuters)

