'Our fuel does not need to follow international prices', says Lula

São Paulo – Pre-candidate for the presidency, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Saturday (29/1) that, if he wins the elections, he will invest in the production and sale of 100% national fuel, in addition to unlinking the price of gasoline to the international market.

“Our fuel does not need to follow international prices. You can prepare yourself if we win the elections, we will change this game. Why do we have to sell dollarized gasoline if it is extracted in reais?”, she said.

Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Instagram

According to him, there are 400 companies importing gasoline, “paying the international price when we are self-sufficient”. For him, the country will never be able to be respected “if there is a president who saluted the American president”.

Financial market

Party president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) endorsed the statements of the former president, which has caused a drop in Petrobras shares.

For her, the market is only shaken when there is criticism of the high gains of shareholders.

“When you [ex-presidente Lula] says that people have started eating bones again, they have unemployment, poverty, that people have no income, this does not affect the market, it does not affect the financial system and it is the majority of the Brazilian people”, said Gleisi.

