Owner reviews Pandora after disappearance at airport: ‘I’m floating’ – News













The dog Pandora, disappeared 45 days ago after connecting a Gol flight at Guarulhos airport (SP), finally found its ownerReinaldo Gomes Júnior.

to the report of Record TV, Reinaldo said he got emotional when he saw the little dog at home. “I’m speechless. I’m currently floating. I still haven’t landed on Earth to cry what I have to cry. But I’m still more concerned about her health,” said the waiter, who has lost 16 kg since Pandora’s disappearance.















The dog had disappeared on December 15, in a connection with Gol Linhas Aéreas in Cumbica, on a flight from Recife (PE) to Navegantes (SC). At the scene, Reinaldo was informed that Pandora had destroyed the box where she would be transported and escaped.

Since then, the owner and his family have been looking for the dog, who was found in the airport cargo terminal where she had disappeared. Reinaldo even quit his job to stay focused on Pandora’s quests. Debilitated after a month and a half, she will be taken to a vet.











