Pandemic is not over and situation still worries

posted on 01/30/2022 06:00



Átila stressed that it is essential to reduce the number of hospitalizations, hospitalizations and deaths, but for this, the inequality in Brazilian vaccination coverage still needs to be reduced – (credit: Reproduction)

Researcher Átila Iamarino develops a notorious work of scientific dissemination and uses a YouTube channel to popularize the topics he is dedicated to, including the pandemic. Doctor in microbiology, he spoke to the mail about your view of the progress of the fight against the coronavirus in Brazil. According to him, the Omicron variant may not be the last we will have. “We have no control over the virus and what the next variants will look like,” he said. For him, if the government had not politicized a public health problem, delaying the arrival of vaccines, many lives could have been saved. “According to work done by epidemiologists, the delay in vaccination due to the reluctance of the federal government to buy and distribute vaccines, failed to save around 40,000 to 50,000 people,” he said. He stressed that it is essential to reduce the number of hospitalizations, hospitalizations and deaths, but for that, the inequality in Brazilian vaccination coverage still needs to be reduced.

What does it take to say that the new coronavirus pandemic is over?

Reducing the number of hospitalizations, hospitalizations and deaths to a point where life can get back on track. For now, the debilitation that covid-19 causes, even if the omicron is “lighter among vaccinated”, is still very high. So, we don’t have a forecast of when the cases will stop. It all depends on the next viruses. We don’t know what it will be like from now on.

We reached the mark of 78.7% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 69.5% with two doses in Brazil. How do you assess the situation the country is in? Is it still worrying?

Yes, it is very worrying. Behind this fantastic number there is a lot of inequality. Unlike smaller countries, which may have 78% vaccination across the entire territory, in Brazil we have high coverage in the states of the South, Southeast and in some of the Midwest, and a lower coverage in several states of the Northeast and, mainly from the North region. These regions with more precarious health systems also have fewer ICU beds and are less able to care for people. Before the omicron arrived, we were already seeing this with the delta variant. It is very worrying, mainly because we do not see a focused action by the federal government — the Army and the Ministry of Health — to increase the number of vaccinated and ensure good vaccination in the interior of the country. In the country, there are still large gaps in vaccine coverage, which generate a lot of concern.

Can we say that pediatric vaccination is the final step in the pandemic process in Brazil?

Pediatric vaccination is a fundamental step towards the end of the pandemic process in Brazil, but this still depends on other age groups being vaccinated. Another “but” is: how long will people’s immunity last? We have to monitor whether it will be necessary to vaccinate people with more doses. We still haven’t seen how long people’s immunity after the third dose will last and if they will need another booster dose. We are not seeing a strong campaign in Brazil for either the booster dose or the third dose. Adherence to them is nowhere near the same as seen for the first and second doses. In Israel, they are already starting to vaccinate people with the fourth dose, but there it is to try to hold the virus on the basis of antibodies. This is not necessarily a strategy that every country can or should follow.

We left the stage of fear and entered a phase of feeling more protected due to the vaccine. What is important to note going forward?

Even if the covid becomes something closer to a flu, which escapes a little from vaccines, but not so much, we will also have to monitor how the hospitalization and death relationship between people already vaccinated will be. Because the flu already weighs heavily on health systems, it already fills hospitals, beds, ICUs every year, when we have the winter wave. If covid joins this wave and generates complications worse than the flu — which is very possible, even after people are vaccinated, because it is a very serious disease — we may still need attention, at least in these cases. virus return periods. So, the process of holding the virus in the vaccine base and not having so many complications seems to be moving forward, depending on what will appear from now on.

In your opinion, is the process of politicization in vaccination and the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil an aggravating factor for uncertainty?

Certainly, what has been demonstrated by works such as that of researcher Deisy Ventura, who raised the bills, pronouncements and attitudes of the Brazilian government regarding the pandemic. It demonstrates how several bills, norms and rules favored the contagion of the virus and worsened the situation. According to a study carried out by epidemiologists, the delay in vaccination due to the federal government’s reluctance to buy and distribute immunizers failed to save 40,000 to 50,000 lives, depending on when we consider that vaccination could have started.

If, since January or early February (2021), we had more doses of vaccine to distribute, we would have saved a lot more lives in the wave of the gamma variant last year. We are experiencing this unprecedented delay, and without scientific technical reason, of childhood vaccination now, because there are still government agents and authority figures advocating early treatment and the promotion of contagion.

What are the risks of the Ministry of Health’s positions regarding vaccination, both for adults and children?

The ministry recently held a hearing on childhood vaccination, in which they gave a stage for the denialist to say that “the omicron is a gift from God”, which has to let the virus circulate. This certainly contributes a lot to aggravating the pandemic in the country. It will continue to be a problem for us to have a delay in childhood vaccination. In addition, the Ministry of Health’s stance of attacking vaccines, generating fear, will also harm vaccination against other diseases, such as measles, polio, whooping cough and other childhood diseases that were under control in Brazil. The vaccination coverage index has been falling for at least five or seven years, and it should fall even further with the campaign that the minister is doing.

What is the long-term effect of this stance?

We will continue to pay this price for a long time in Brazil. Not only for the lives lost, but for the Brazilians who suffered or will suffer sequelae. There is a proportion of up to 30% who had covid, even mild, with indefinite fatigue. We have 10-20% who have developed neurological problems — slow thinking, difficulty concentrating, memory problems. In addition to health professionals, who we don’t know how they will get out of this pandemic. There are certainly a lot of traumatized people, leaving their jobs and unprepared for what may lie ahead. So, the price is high — and it didn’t have to be that way, given the health system and health education that we have in Brazil and the previous success of vaccination programs. Many countries had little way to avoid what happened, but Brazil is not one of them. We could have done a lot more, we could have been facing a lot less problems in this pandemic, given the fantastic public health history we have in the country.

Many scientists around the world have commented that we have reached the end of the pandemic and will soon become endemic. On what basis does this theory rest?

I do not include myself among these scientists. I think we still don’t have a basis for actually saying that. The possibility of us becoming endemic depends on something we have no control over: what the next variants will be like. If the next ones manage to infect people and circulate, but don’t escape immunity enough to cause serious cases again; if they do not cancel the vaccines and protection for hospitalization, mainly, we can enter, yes, in an endemic process. But that depends on the evolution of the virus and its transmission going forward.

* Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo