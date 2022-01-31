Pandora Dog: Dog found in airport after being lost for 45 days was recognized on video; ‘is malnourished and weakened and so am I’, says owner | Pernambuco

“She’s very thin. She’s malnourished, weakened, and I’m just like her. I don’t even have anything to say, the important thing is that we think.” The statement was made by Reinaldo Junior, from Pernambuco, moments after hugging the dog Pandora, found 45 days after getting lost at Guarulhos Airport, in Greater São Paulo. Reinaldo’s mother recognized the animal in a video message ( see video above) .

The stray dog ​​was traveling between the airports of Recife and Navegantes, in Santa Catarina, in the cargo compartment of a Gol plane, in December 2021. She lost it during a connection. Since then, her owner has mobilized thousands of people in a campaign to find Pandora.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The reunion took place this Sunday afternoon (30), after an airport employee found the dog and called Reinaldo’s mother. Pandora’s “grandmother”, Terezinha Bezerra, recognized the dog in videos sent by the man she found and went to pick her up.

Images of the reunion were posted on social media. The videos show the moment when Terezinha recognizes Pandora and throws herself on the floor, crying, thanking God for having found the dog. The images also captured her first hug with the puppy.

According to Reinaldo, Pandora got lost in Terminal 2 of the airport and was found in Terminal 3. At the time she was found, the owner was sleeping, because daily, from 5 am to 10 pm, he went out in search of the dog and delivered pamphlets throughout Guarulhos. .

“My sleep is all unregulated. He called my mother around 9:30 am. Now, I’m taking her to the doctor, because she’s very weak. I didn’t give up and I’m very happy because I found my daughter”, said Reinaldo Júnior.

1 of 1 Pandora dog reunion with her owner this Sunday (30th), in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction Pandora dog reunion with her owner this Sunday (30), in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction

When Pandora got lost, Reinaldo was traveling to Santa Catarina, where he would spend some time before leaving for Switzerland. In the European country, he had a job promise, which, according to him, no longer exists.

“I lost everything. I lost my dog, my job, my trip and 16 kilos in this search for Pandora. She was weakened on one side and I on the other. But the important thing is that she is back with me”, declared Reinaldo.

The company responsible for transporting Reinaldo and Pandora, Gol said that the dog destroyed the box it was in, which was suitable for transporting animals of her size. According to Reinaldo, however, there are no signs of a defect in the compartment.

‘They didn’t help me at all’, says tutor of the dog Pandora, who disappeared in Guarulhos

Security camera footage from the airport captured the moment Pandora walks through the terminal alone before disappearing. (see video above).

“My conversation with Gol, now, is via lawyers. When I was looking for Pandora they just ignored me. That was the time for conversation. Not now”, said Reinaldo.

Lawyer Leandro Petraglia, one of the representatives of Pandora’s guardians, said that the airline did not support the searches, as well as the concessionaire that manages Guarulhos International Airport.

“We couldn’t go into the airport to search. On the 3rd, Gol, which was paying for their stay while the searches lasted, kicked Reinaldo and Terezinha out of the hotel. On January 6th, we got permission from the court to enter and the right to stay at the hotel for another month,” said the lawyer.

Leandro Petraglia also said that he intends to file a lawsuit for compensation for moral and material damages, due to the emotional and financial impact of the search for Pandora, as well as the state in which the dog was found.

“Gol said it was helping, with efforts, but at no time did we see anything specific for the searches. Reinaldo and Terezinha went out every day to search and leaflet”, he declared.

THE g1 contacted Gol to find out the airline’s position, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.