Pandora dog, who disappeared during flight connection, is found | last second

reproduction Reinaldo poses with Pandora: missing dog during connection was found

The search for the dog Pandora finally came to an end, and had a positive outcome. Waiter Reinaldo Gomes shared on social media that she was found and finally returned to her home 45 days later.

Emotional, he said he was speechless to describe the moment. “I found my daughter, there’s not much to say. They found her. I have no words,” he said.

remember the case

On December 15, Pandora disappeared during a connecting flight at Guarulhos International Airport. Animal advocates demonstrated on social media and at the airport.

In December, GOL, the airline responsible for transporting Pandora, was notified by Procon to explain the case and detail the transport operation.

According to the company, she escaped from the transport box on the 15th. The flight she was on came from Recife (PE), would make a connection in Guarulhos (SP) and was destined for Navegantes (SC).

A video obtained by Reinaldo from the Civil Police showed Pandora running along the runway and Cargo Terminal at São Paulo International Airport. She, however, had traveled inside a shipping crate. The ticket paid to Gol cost R$ 850. The tutor paid another R$ 650 for the transport box. During the period in which the dog was missing, the airline stated that it had not stopped looking for the animal.