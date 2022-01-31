Pandora is found 45 days after her disappearance, in Guarulhos – Prisma

End of searching and agony.

The puppy Pandora, missing since December 15, was found this Sunday afternoon (30), in São Paulo.

She had disappeared during a connection on a Gol Linhas Aéreas flight, from Recife to Navegantes, on December 15, at Guarulhos International Airport, in Greater São Paulo.

Since then, Pandora’s tutors have reacted on two fronts:

They went to court demanding action from the airline and GRU Airport.

And they mobilized social networks in the search for the pet.

“We are looking for a vet because she appears to be fine but is very thin,” lawyer Leandro Petraglia, who defends Pandora’s guardians, told the blog.

Photos and videos of the pet’s owner, Reinaldo, are already circulating on social media, hugging the animal.

Pandora was found, curiously, inside the Guarulhos Airport Cargo Terminal.

One of the injunctions granted in court was precisely the guarantee of access to the airport’s facilities for the owners and the company hired to carry out searches for the pet.

“We were very happy to find Pandora. Finding it is proof that the persistence of all of us paid off. Now we will fight for the accountability of those involved, for the health of Pandora and to ensure that this does not happen again. Airlines need to respect animals and dignify air transport for all”, celebrated Petraglia.

On the occasion, Gol said:

“GOL sympathizes with the suffering of Pandora’s tutor. We understand the pain of someone who

suddenly finds himself separated from his pet and we know that the bonds of affection that

we develop with pets are something extremely important in our lives. So,

we deeply regret the incident that occurred, in which the little dog Pandora escaped from the

transport box during the connection between two flights.

sad episode, we started to undertake a series of measures to, at the same time, support

and reduce the suffering of the animal’s tutor, in addition to triggering different means to try

locate Pandora’s whereabouts”.

As soon as the location of Pandora was confirmed this Sunday, the Blog requested a new statement from Gol. Until the update of this text, there was no response.