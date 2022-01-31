Pix Key Leak: Know what to do to protect yourself from scams | Economy



Pix – means of payment developed by the Central Bank – Disclosure / Central Bank of Brazil

Published 01/30/2022 07:00

Recently, the Central Bank (BC) reported that about 160,100 Brazilians had leaked Pix key data. This was the second data leak since the launch of the payments system, which began in November 2020. After these episodes, people soon get worried and the alert for using the system lights up. Therefore, experts guide what should be done to protect yourself from scams.

In September 2021, registration information of 395 thousand people was leaked from the Banco do Estado de Sergipe (Banese), however, as in the leak that took place on the 21st, this also only had registration data leaked and not sensitive data, such as passwords. , transactions or balance.

Despite the BC claiming that this leak does not offer “danger”, as it was not with transactional data, experts warn that, in the event of new leaks, there is a danger that, with data crossings, criminals may apply phishing scams, when people people receive an email, phone call, or text message (SMS) from someone else or a fake company. The contact seeks to lure and trick the victim into providing sensitive information such as credit card numbers, passwords and other confidential information.

Lawyer Renan Farah explains that, although banking institutions have implemented some changes to make the tool more secure, hundreds of people are victims of gangs specializing in Pix fraud every day. According to the expert, victims already have mechanisms to ask for reimbursement of values ​​lost through scams. Since November 16, the BC has created the so-called “special return mechanism”, which deals with the refund of values ​​in cases of system failure and suspected fraud. “According to article 41-A, the person has up to 90 days to report the fraud or failure and make the request for reimbursement, which must be directed to the bank where the payment was made, not to the one who received”, he explained.

The expert also stressed that care must be taken to avoid damage. “Always be suspicious. Be careful with sales with product values ​​far below common. Make sure the person you are dealing with is who they say they are and confirm all account details before making the transfer,” he advised. “All attention is needed when it comes to your money,” added the lawyer.

Digital law specialist Antônio Carlos Marques Fernandes stressed that, in the event of any type of scam via Pix, the victim should seek out the responsible authorities as soon as possible.

“Although this leak generates doubts, it’s not something that worrying. The leak of the Pix key only says that that key belongs to “such” person. Fernandes.

The lawyer pointed out that everything that happens on the network leaves traces and also cited some tips in case someone has fallen into one of these scams.

“Everything that happens on the great world wide web leaves a trace, that is, any scam that happens will have a trace, both scams that involve data extraction and those that result in financial loss”, he said.

“Take all the evidence you have of fraud and take it to the Police Department for Repression of Computer Crimes (DRCI), because it can identify the gang’s modus operandi, and this will help the police station to create a siege to reach the people who behind this type of coup,” he added.

People who have their registration data leaked from the incident will be notified exclusively through the institution’s access application or internet banking in the coming days.

*Intern under the supervision of Marina Cardoso