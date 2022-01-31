Plane with five people crashes on former pilot Nelson Piquet’s farm

A plane with five people crashed this Monday (31) on the farm of former pilot Nelson Piquet, in the Jardim Botânico region, in the Federal District. Three men, a woman and a 2-month-old baby were on the plane.

The passengers and pilot were rescued alive. According to information obtained by R7, they would be returning from Bahia, and would be friends of Geraldo Piquet, Nelson Piquet’s brother. As a precaution, the mother and child went to a health unit by their own means.





The aircraft driver reportedly reported to the Fire Department that the plane was hit by a gust of wind at the time of landing. The plane crashed a few meters from the airstrip that exists at the site.

“The firefighters’ work consisted of prevention, to prevent the fuel leak that occurred with the fall. We were on standby, but there were no problems with the leak”, detailed Sergeant Júlio Brito in an interview with General balancegives TV Record. “It’s something inexplicable that the plane suffers damage like this and people get away unharmed”, she commented.

The single-engine model TBM700N is registered as the property of Renato Joner, but sold to Banco Safra, and was not authorized to fly air taxis, according to information from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).





Manufactured in 2010, the aircraft was registered in the category for private air services and was authorized to fly at night. Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) was called to investigate the causes of the accident.

In 2011, the agency reported the investigation of another accident at the site that took place in July 2010. On that occasion, during landing on the runway, the aircraft abruptly touched the ground with the auxiliary landing gear. The pilot had already landed on the runway, which has dimensions of 700x35m². The aircraft suffered serious damage, but the pilot and passenger were also unharmed.







