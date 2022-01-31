Platform loses BRL 11 billion after fight with Neil Young

Spotify lost about US$ 2.1 billion – R$ 11.3 billion – in market value, in three days, after the controversy involving musician Neil Young, who left the platform in protest against the maintenance of Joe’s podcast Rogan, accused of propagating conspiracy theories.

In a letter to the record company and managers, the musician criticized the comedian: “They [Spotify] may have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

According to entertainment magazine Variety, Spotify shares are down 6% from January 26-28. Over the same period, the high-tech Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%.

Streaming’s market value has already been falling since the first few weeks of this year, when its shares dropped 25%. An announcement by partner Netflix about the slowest growth in subscriber numbers since 2015 has Spotify investors on high alert.

Neil Young’s protest also motivated the departure of Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who announced on Friday (28) that he will withdraw his music from the platform.

Spotify announces new measures

After the controversy, Spotify announced measures to combat misinformation about covid-19 on its platform. The number one in the music streaming world will in the coming days include links on all podcasts that mention the new coronavirus, directing its users to factual and scientifically verified information, announced its president and founder, Daniel Ek, in a statement:

“We are working to add a content alert to any podcast episode that includes discussion of Covid-19. This alert will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 hub, a feature that gives easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.”

Even after the controversy, Joe Rogan, who has an exclusive contract of US$ 100 million, more than R$ 530 million, for several years with Spotify, remained on the streaming schedule.

*with information from AFP