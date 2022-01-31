‘Play dirty. I’ll ask him to leave

This morning at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the quartet formed by the brothers of the box, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel and Arthur Aguiar talked about the wall formed last night. For Maíra Cardi’s husband, her support is clear: “I’m going to ask them to vote for Rodrigo on my x-ray.”

The actor began to vent about his current disaffection, recalling the beginning of the formation of the hot seat of the week. “Daddy from heaven was good to me. I always pray, but this week I prayed a lot for it. There was no backlash and he [Rodrigo] it was so bad that he couldn’t pull me. He couldn’t pull me over and he couldn’t even convince his side to vote me. It was out of his control,” he said.

Still regarding the participant, Arthur was categorical: “He plays dirty, I’ll ask for my x-ray to vote for him [para sair]”. According to the participant, Rodrigo convinced many participants to vote for him, but without success.

Finally, Arthur confessed that he is waiting for tonight’s game of discord, because he has “a lot to talk about”.