Popó massacres Whindersson, but fight ends without official winner

It was intense, exciting and unforgettable. Held on Sunday night (30), the Fight Music Show offered a real spectacle to the approximately 2,500 people present at Music Park BC, in Balneário Camboriú (SC). In the most awaited fight of the night, after eight rounds of superiority, Acelino Popó Freitas showed all his weight against a brave Whindersson Nunes. However, the duel deserved to have only sport as the winner, and both left with their arms raised. The draw did justice to the greatness of the event, which brought another seven great fights with Tirullipa in the “Bruce Buffer” style, commanding the show with mastery. Wesley Safadão’s songs rocked the crowd and perfectly translated what FMS was: a success.

Popó and Whindersson delivered everything in the ring

Expected with great anticipation throughout Brazil, which placed the duel at the top of the most talked about topics on social networks, the confrontation between Whindersson Nunes and Acelino Popó delivered what the public wanted. In eight intense rounds, the four-time boxing world champion didn’t let up and “let his hand go” on the youtuber, who had an open count by the referee a few times throughout the fight. Despite the notorious superiority of the Bahia boxer, respect prevailed and the tie was officially declared.

– It was amazing! This guy here (Popó) has always inspired me, I would wake up to see him with my father, who was able to meet him in person today. I thought it was cool to find out what a knockout looks like. I’ve seen everything in this life, this time I felt a hand that almost fell asleep! – declared the good-natured influencer.

Popó took the opportunity to make a new challenge:

– One of the best in my category is called José Aldo. Come here to my ring! – Summoned the experienced boxer, followed by Whindersson.

– The American doesn’t want to fight me? Come on, Logan Paul!

Minotouro, Esquiva and an entertainment show marked the event

And it wasn’t just the duo Whindersson and Popó that shone on the night. On his return to the ring, Rogério Minotouro starred in an exciting duel with Leonardo ‘Leleco’ Guimarães, winning by unanimous decision of the judges. Esquiva Falcão showed his high-level boxing and didn’t give Yuri Fernandes a chance, with the match being stopped by a medical decision in the sixth round. Marcelo Indomitable, Mário ‘Coração Valente’, Marco Túlio, Higor Merlin and Andressa ‘Gauchinha’ were the other athletes to triumph on this night of great fights.

The innovative proposal of the Fight Music Show placed the comedian Tirullipa as master of ceremonies, leading the show in a light and relaxed way. Owner of countless hits on the charts, Wesley Safadão sang during the breaks between the fights and ensured entertainment in the arena, very well structured in partnership with the City Hall. Now, after the absolute success of the first edition, the expectation is that this format will be established in the country:

“Brazil stopped to see the Fight Music Show. Our high level production, very well structured, showed that this type of event is here to stay! We already have negotiations underway for the second edition and the public can expect great news soon!”, assured Mamá Brito, CEO of Fight Music Show.



FIGHT MUSIC SHOW

January 30, 2022

Music Park BC – Balneario Camboriu – SC

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

MAIN CARD

Whindersson Nunes and Acelino ‘Popó’ Freitas tied in the judges’ decision

Rogério Minotouro defeated Leonardo ‘Leleco’ Guimarães by unanimous decision

Esquiva Falcão defeated Yuri Fernandes by medical interruption

Andressa Romero defeated Stephanie Luciano by unanimous decision

PRELIMINARY CARD

Higor Merlin defeated Matheus Aires by unanimous decision

Marco Túlio defeated Glaico França by TKO

Mario Souza defeated Antônio Gordilho by TKO

Marcelo Marques defeated Pedro Machado by unanimous decision