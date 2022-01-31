Portuguese ruled out any kind of ‘Gingonça’ | Sandra Cohen’s blog

The Portuguese opted for stability, supporting António Costa as the longest-serving prime minister since the Carnation Revolution, now with an absolute majority in Parliament. Thus, they discarded any type of “Geringonça”, left or right, as improvised government solutions.

The overwhelming victory of the Socialists – who won at least 117 of the 230 deputies – surprised even the prime minister. Costa will approve the State Budget with ease, without having to sign agreements with any party, as well as the administration of community funds from the European Union.

Parties such as Bloco de Esquerda and PCP, former allies who in November tried to defenestrate the government of Costa, were severely punished. Of the 19 deputies, who formed the third largest bench in Parliament, BE was left with only 5 and dropped to sixth place.

The early elections on Sunday (30) produced, as expected, the meteoric rise of the far-right Chega, which is consolidated as the third political force in Parliament, with 12 deputies in Parliament. An excellent negotiator, Costa drew a red line from the beginning with the far-right party. This earned him points with the electorate..

The same did not happen with the center-right PSD, whose leader, Rui Rio, stayed on the fence and was slow to rule out an alliance with the ultra-radical group. The PSD leader considered resigning, as he saw no point in opposing a party with an absolute majority.

The growth of Chega, which in the last legislature had only one seat in Parliament, is also the result of the breakdown of traditional right-wing parties. For the first time in 47 years of democracy, the CDS failed to elect a deputy to Parliament

Defender of the death penalty and notorious for racist and xenophobic statements, André Ventura, leader of Chega, promised to lead the construction of a “great right-wing alternative” and announced, in advance, that the “cute opposition” is over..

“We have never made little arrangements with the left and the extreme left. We will never stop telling the truth, even if the truth hurts,” said Ventura.