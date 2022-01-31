Powerful shot recipe that loosens the intestines and helps you lose weight

THE trapped intestine It is a condition that affects many Brazilians, bringing a recurring discomfort that makes the belly more protruding and even harms mood. This problem is quite common among people who ingest little fiber and water on a daily basis.

Read more: 3 problems caused by pepper consumption that you may not have known

Although there is no exact frequency of bowel movement, the so-called constipation is checked when the bowel rhythm affects the person’s routine. This change is quite common, for example, in cases where she needs to travel or change environment.

According to the World Health Organization, daily fiber consumption should be at least 25 grams. But according to IBGE data, Brazilians tend to ingest, on average, only 12 grams per day.

In the case of those who are failing to consume fiber and water, the tip is to add these two elements to their diet. In addition, there are some recipes that can help in the functioning of the intestine.

Shot that helps in the functioning of the intestine

Ingredients:

180ml of water;

1 tablespoon of vinegar;

1/2 lemon.

Method of preparation:

Heat the water for about a minute and a half until it reaches between 35 and 40 degrees. Add the vinegar and squeeze the lemon. Drink on an empty stomach or overnight.

The recipe helps to improve intestinal transit, favors digestion and is still powerful to build a healthy population of microorganisms in the intestine. It also stimulates the involuntary movements of the digestive system so you can say goodbye to constipation.