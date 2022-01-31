Practice of fake news in health is ‘criminal’, says David Uip | dialogues

Sao Paulo’s State Government David Uip, infectious disease specialist and dean of the FMABC University Center

The Ômicron variant is already responsible for almost all Covid-19 infections in Brazil. Discovered at the end of 2021 in Africa, the strain arrived in Brazil in an overwhelming way after the end of the year, and made the hope of the end of the restriction measures and, why not, of the pandemic more distant.

For many, it was just an infection with mild symptoms, even more contagious. But for infectious disease specialist David Uip, dean of the Centro Universitário Faculdade de Medicina do ABC, former secretary of health and coordinator of the state’s Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19, this is not the time to make predictions about the end of the new outbreak. The averages of cases and deaths are rising, so it is necessary to remain alert and redouble care.

In an exclusive interview with iG, he also condemned the practice of spreading fake health-related news, and spoke about the difficulty in communicating in times of fake news. Check out.

You coordinated the Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19 in São Paulo and have been on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. How can we analyze the moment we live now?

I’ve been in this story since day one. We are going through extremely complicated times in relation to covid-19, and surely, the worst of them was in the first months of last year. This year something different happened than expected. Most people understood that 2022 would be a calmer year because of vaccines, since a good part of the Brazilian population is fully vaccinated, Today close to 70%, another part that has already had the disease, Datafolha estimates at 20% of the population, so a good part either had covid-19, or is fully immunized.

And then this Ômicron variant appears, and it starts to contaminate people despite having been vaccinated, having had the disease or the two previous ones. To give you an idea of ​​numbers, and I have personally seen more than 2,100 cases of covid, between hospitalized and office. Until Omicron, I had only seen one suspected case of reinfection. So although the viral infection reactivates, it can have superinfection, covid reinfection, even Omicron, I had only seen a suspicion. From Ômicron, we have a series of reinfections.

The first patient I saw with reinfection was in November, I had treated him and his family in March, and when he repositive I was surprised and asked to sequence, and it was Ômicron. It called my attention to a fact that until then was unusual. And so it’s been happening. There is reinfection, there is a new infection, there is an infection in an immunized patient and there is an infection in patients who had the disease and were immunized. From an epidemiological point of view, this is the most important.

The second fact is the clinical manifestation. Most cases have mild clinical manifestations, and the symptoms are slightly different from what we saw with the other variants. So what we’re seeing is a very interesting feature, the sneeze. People say that one of the main symptoms is sneezing. The second very common symptom is sore throat, and the third is general malaise with fever. Few reports now have loss of smell and taste, which were common symptoms of the other variants.

And more recently, we’re seeing some people with more severe clinical forms. So much so that the demand for inpatient beds has greatly increased, ICU admissions have increased, and the number of deaths has also increased. A disease that was being seen as little symptomatic is not quite like that.

And you can understand when the number of cases increases a lot. One thing is 1% of 1 million, another thing is 1% of 100 million. And we have already started to see the pressure on the health system – it was already pressured in primary care, and now it is beginning to be pressured in the ward and ICU admissions.

In November, when the variant was discovered, Brazil was starting to discuss some flexibilities. Was it possible to guard against the boom in cases at that time?

There was a serious problem with systems breaking, so for a long time when the Ministry was invaded, we had difficulties with information. It’s complicated, when you have a loss of information, it’s difficult to generate health policies. It stays in the trial hit – error. I think that’s what happened. Here in São Paulo at no time do we give up the use of a mask, we at no time allow this to happen. We always talk about being careful with agglomerations, social distance, agglomerations.

But there comes a time when, if you don’t have data, it becomes difficult to defend, to inform the population. Subsidized on what? And everyone reached the limit of isolation, fatigue, lack of socializing. It worked out, the end of the year was crazy. I’ve never received so many phone calls, I’ve never seen so many cases of covid-19 as in these first days of January. It was a huge thing, worse than any moment of the pandemic.

There’s no way, we have a highly infectious virus, which already resembles measles, and that doesn’t respect vaccinated people or who has the infection, it’s very difficult to control.

Were we very optimistic about the end of the pandemic at the end of 2021?

I think the world was optimistic and willing. We health professionals are crazy about what we’re working on. There comes a time when you want things to smooth out. But we have to work with facts and data, and now we have to wait and see what will happen. I imagine it will be a tsunami.

For us, following up – I am the dean of the Faculdade de Medicina do ABC -, what we are seeing in the laboratory is that the percentage of positive tests is decreasing. It reached 91%, today it is between 65% and 70%. The impression it gives is that it is either stagnating or starting to fall. But it’s still too early to say.

How does the population receive, after almost two years, the guidelines for isolation and use of masks?

The population is very divided. I walked away from the media from the information point of view because there comes a time when it doesn’t help. I say one thing, and another says different. It ends up sharing more. I think I’ve always had a lot of credit, I’ve been at this for 46 years. I lived through many epidemics. But even so, there are times when it is very difficult, and we face fake news. Fake news by itself is already very difficult, in health, it’s criminal. I don’t have any kind of social network, and it’s no use, a situation of credit and discredit is created.

Fortunately, Brazilians strongly adhered to the vaccine, because this was also contested. I joined the daily life of people who do not want to be vaccinated. It is a difficult convincing role, it is not simple. Communication is very difficult.

After working for so many years in medicine, what is it like to face this adversary, the Fake News, and the attempt to discredit that came with the pandemic?

I was Tancredo Neves’ doctor, and I was Mário Covas’ doctor. I think that the story of Mário Covas, from the media point of view, was a watershed. He always wanted all information about his health to be revealed in a completely transparent way. This was unusual. I was also a spokesperson for Mario’s government, I have lived this relationship with the press for many years. The new thing is social networks.

The first case of AIDS was here in the office, in 1982, and it was a very serious, complicated business, and it still is today, but communication was different. Today, in a second, you are being seen all over the world, both good news and fake news. Coping is very difficult.

Is our country dealing with the covid-19 pandemic correctly?

Brazil has something phenomenal which is the Unified Health System (SUS). If not the best, one of the best public health systems in the world. Comprehensive, capillarized, often misunderstood, poorly financed, but it has proven that it can handle it. This is proof of vaccination. I’ve been talking since the beginning of the pandemic: we wouldn’t have any logistical problems, the vaccine would just come. And it gave what it gave. It proved the SUS tradition in vaccination.

São Paulo has more than 100 hospitals, and it sustained the pandemic. In the beginning, there were 3,500 adult ICU beds. At the worst moment last year, we had more than 14 thousand. Only a robust system like the SUS sustains such a dramatic situation. I’ve always worked in the SUS, I think it’s spectacular. The problem is that the opinions, the positions, were divided, and there it generates controversy. With controversy, we have difficulty convincing the population.

What is the contribution of President Jair Bolsonaro in creating these difficulties?

I will apologize to you, but even for what has happened to me, I do not talk about the President of the Republic or the Minister of Health.

Returning to the Ômicron variant, is it possible to see a drop in the number of contagions, or is it still too early to think about it?

First I will criticize futurologists. There are people making predictions I don’t know based on what. There’s no way to be sure. The impression, however, is that it will stabilize – maybe it is stabilizing – and it will start to fall. But for it to fall, it will take at least four weeks.

That’s if the model is repeated as in South Africa. Now, who can guarantee that a new variant won’t come? Who can say the impact of this new variant, how it will behave. You can’t do futurology on it. And two things I think are fundamental: you need to test and sequence more. In the serious cases that I see, I work at the University and in the private service, but when I can, I ask for sequencing to understand if it is a serious Ômicron, or if it is an aftermath of yet another variant.

If we don’t sequence and test more, we won’t control the pandemic at all. We will continue to be surprised.

Does the country have the technological capacity to do more sequencing?

No. This should be much more widespread throughout Brazil. It’s not simple, but it’s necessary. Research, science, is not invented overnight. It’s a whole story, development. Several places in Brazil behaved well, but they need more, as well as testing. The information, in Brazilian systems, is sometimes very diverse and the systems do not talk to each other. This all makes it difficult.