Presenter Léo Batista finds dead woman inside the house

Léo Batista was inside the house when he saw the woman floating, lifeless, in the pool. Drama happened this Saturday

The presenter Léo Batista, 87, from TV Globo, found his wife dead in the pool at home, in Jacarepaguá, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (29). The news was released this Sunday by columnist Léo Dias and confirmed in a Civil Police bulletin. Leyla Belinaso, 84, was in the pool, lifeless, when she was spotted by Léo Batista.

As soon as he spotted his wife floating in the water, he dived in to try to save her, but it was too late. The press office of the Secretary of State for Military Police also confirmed the news.

Realizing that his wife was dead, Léo Batista called PMERJ and Globo. Police officers arrived at the scene and, after routine diligence, issued a statement. Leyla would have suffered a massive heart attack, but the case is still being investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

“According to the 32nd DP (Taquara), an inquiry was launched to investigate the circumstances of the death. The expertise was carried out at the scene and the body sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of the Center. Investigations are ongoing,” it said in a statement.

Check out the document in full.

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that a team from the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá) was called to Rua Arco Íris, in Anil, in Jacarepaguá, in the west zone, for a drowning event, this Saturday ( 01/29).

According to the victim’s husband, she was by the pool and he, inside the residence and when leaving, came across the woman holding a float noodles and with her face in the water.

He immediately dived in to retrieve it, but he was already dead. The family members made contact with the victim’s doctor in order to certify the death and release the body. Registration in the 32nd DP.”.