Presenter Léo Batista finds his wife dead in the pool at home

The presenter of Rede Globo, Leo Batista found his wife Leyla Belinaso, in the pool at home, already lifeless, this Saturday (29). According to information from the portal ‘Metrópoles’, the cause of death is still unknown.

According to a statement from the Rio de Janeiro police, Léo Batista dived in to remove Leyla Belinaso from the pool and realized that she was already dead. Then he called Globo and PMERJ was also called.

Although it appears in the bulletin that Leyla drowned, the information can only be confirmed after an expert examination. See the full note:

DATE: 01/29/2022

START TIME: 19:40

END TIME: —

OCCURRENCE: Drowning (00,005)

INVOLVED:

VICTIM: Leyla Chavantes Belinaso (DEATH)

BORN: 02/25/1937.

DYNAMICS: The garrison proceeded to the given address, where they made contact with the victim’s husband, journalist João Baptista Belinaso, known as the presenter of Rede Globo de Televisão Léo Baptista. The presenter reported that, in the afternoon, his wife was by the pool while he was inside the residence. When he went out to check if his wife was okay, he found her in the pool, holding a float noodle and her face in the water. He immediately dived in to remove it, however he was already dead. The journalist made contact with the station he works and PMERJ was called. The CBMERJ ASE 413 vtr is present on site. The family members made contact with the victim’s doctor in order to certify the death and release the body. The police are waiting for the presenter’s press office to proceed until the 32nd DP. Waiting for more information.