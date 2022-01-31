Prime Minister António Costa’s Socialist Party wins elections in Portugal

Prime Minister’s Caption Secures Most Parliament Seats; far-right party becomes the third political force in the country

EFE – 06/13/2017 Result was announced on Sunday night, 30



The Prime Minister’s Socialist Party (PS) Antonio Oliveirawon the parliamentary elections in Portugal, this Sunday, 30th. With more than 95% of the polls counted, the PS had won more than 42% of the votes. With the result, the party can reach an absolute majority in Parliament, with 116 of the 230 seats. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party, won around 29% of the votes. Polls of voting intentions released last week pointed to a technical tie between the PS and the PSD. The big surprise of the election is due to the performance of the far-right Chega, who can jump from one to up to eight deputies. The election, initially scheduled for 2023, was brought forward after the government’s defeat in the approval of the 2022 Budget.

Shortly after the release of the exit polls, Prime Minister António Costa commented on his party’s results in an interview with RTP, a public communication company in Portugal. “These are projections, let’s wait for the final result. Now, there is a fact that seems more or less evident: it is clear that the PS won these elections,” he said.