Project provides discounts on electricity bills for those who save

The water scarcity once again lit the alert for the need to save electricity. The reservoirs were left with low volumes and the electricity bill went up. In an attempt to encourage energy savings, a bill provides discounts for those who manage to reduce spending.

In this way, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) wants to replace the current tariff flag, which is water scarcity. That is, the most expensive for consumers.

Electricity bill discounts

The bill is by deputy Eduardo da Fonte (PP-PE). The text provides for the creation of the Electricity Account Discount System (Sidluz). According to the project, those who manage to save can receive a bonus, with discounts in the same proportion as the reduction in energy consumption.

For example, if the family manages to save 20% on electricity, the discount on the bill will also be 20%. An incentive that can make more families worry about the economy. And, consequently, help the system as a whole.

Per the bill, there is a minimum discount amount, which is 5%. And a maximum percentage of 50% discount on the electricity bill.

The project may be a way to replace the current water scarcity tariff flag, which is expected to remain in effect until April 2022 as a result of the low level of reservoirs.

In addition, the author of the project argues that the most expensive tariff is not enough to encourage energy savings. In the end, families pay dearly and cannot save.

But, with the incentive project, the bet is that this scenario will be different. The project will be analyzed by the Mines and Energy, Finance and Taxation, Constitution and Justice and Citizenship commissions.