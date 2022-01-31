Projections indicate victory for the Prime Minister’s party in Portugal

Polls of voting intentions indicated a technical tie between PS and PSD, but the party of the head of government António Costa may even reach an absolute majority in parliament. The Socialist Party (PS) led by the current Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, is expected to win the legislative elections held this Sunday (30) with a wide advantage, more than 43% of the votes, with 40% of the counting carried out, according to exit polls. According to projections, this would guarantee the party from 100 to 118 seats out of the total of 230 in the Assembly of the Republic.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the PS is the clear winner and could be closer to the absolute majority. Opposition leader Rui Rio, of the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), received just over 32% of the vote.

The extreme rightist Chega, who had a deputy in parliament, appears as the third force, with more than 7% of the votes in the partial, while the former partners on the left had worse results.

The Left Bloc, which was the third force in 2019, with almost 7%, would now fall to the fifth position, with less than 3%. The coalition of communists and greens would go from 4.6% in the last elections to more than 3%.

Need for stable government

Portugal’s legislative elections, brought forward due to the disapproval of the 2022 budget proposal presented by the Socialists, ended at 8 pm (local time; 4 pm in Brasília), with the closing of polling centers in the Azores. Abstention, according to polls, would be less than 51%, the number recorded in the 2019 elections.

The provisional results contrast with the polls released in the last days of the campaign, which pointed to a technical tie between the PS and the PSD.

Although there is “a certain disenchantment with the socialists”, according to political scientist Marina Costa Lobo, from the University of Lisbon, the majority of the Portuguese electorate believes that António Costa has “more skills and experience in governing” than the Social Democrat leader, Rui River.

Under Costa, Portugal overcame austerity measures, maintained fiscal discipline and reduced unemployment to pre-pandemic levels. The country also has the highest level of immunization against Covid-19 in Europe, with 90% of its 10 million inhabitants fully vaccinated.

Alluding to the advantages of continuity, the PS posters carried the slogan “Continue to advance”. The country needs a stable government, also to take full advantage of the 16.6 billion euro package from the European Union’s recovery fund, which it is expected to receive until 2026.