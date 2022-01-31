Promising cryptocurrencies for 2022 – ISTOÉ Independente

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin… after all, what are the most promising cryptocurrencies for 2022? Probably none of those mentioned above will be among the most profitable this year. This is what financial market experts have been pointing out in analyzes in recent months.

Although the forecast is of appreciation for the big names in the world of cryptoassets, the focus will be on new options, those less known to the public. Exactly, altcoins – any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin (BTC) – are all the rage in 2022. And the expectation goes further, with potential in a new group known as ‘Ethereum killers’.

In short, Ethereum killers are assets similar to the Ethereum project (altcoin created to compete directly with the giant BTC), but that can benefit from the edges of their capitalization. They arise to address common ETH problems, such as scalability. This means that the high demand for using the Ethereum network makes usage rates high.

One of the names that has stood out in the market as an alternative to ETH is Solana (SOL). She was an example of innovation for coins that followed. This is because she can optimize the trading of decentralized finance, the DeFis, and allows the creation of decentralized applications, the DApps. According to an article by the portal “Seu Dinheiro”, this crypto asset appreciated by 8,065% in 2021.

Within this group of Ethereum killers, many names can be mentioned, but experts bet on a few in particular. Check out the promising cryptocurrencies for 2022:

cardano ; Solana ; Avalanche ; polkadot .

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Definitely the most anticipated crypto of 2022, Lucky Block has just been officially launched on PancakeSwap and is the big bet of the year.

THE Lucky Block has a lot of engagement on the part of investors, since the amount available for pre-sale has been exhausted. The coin has already raised over 12 million dollars in investments and appreciated by over 500% on the first day of trading, indicating a great success!

THE Lucky Block’s Telegram Group has more than 22 thousand users, who comment every day on the movements and signals of the currency quotation.

With the acronym LBLOCK, this crypto comes to the financial market with a different and even innovative platform. In short, it envisions a type of “lottery” where players use blockchain protocols to participate in the draws.

Here’s how it works: LBLOCK tokens allow investors to buy tickets for lottery draws every day, from anywhere in the world. At the time of holding the draws, the platform – which runs on the Binance Smart Chain – chooses the winners from a random number generator.

Of the total drawn, 70% goes to winners, 10% goes back to token holders, 10% goes to charity and another 10% goes back to LuckyBlock (for marketing purposes). All these details draw the attention of those who enjoy differentiated investments with a cause.

This is a cryptocurrency project that meets the boom in gambling in recent years. After all, advances in technology have given space to this sector, and more and more people have sought to achieve gains in this way.

Cardano (ADA)

A pretty ambitious cryptocurrency project on the market. Cardano’s intention is, nothing more, nothing less than to unite the best features and functionality of all more than 2 thousand cryptocurrencies existing in the world, to solve problems and also offer new solutions for digital currencies – the focus is always to make it easier for the investor , in addition to ensuring agility, security and good profitability.

One of Cardano’s main goals is, using a blockchain, to be a profitable digital currency for investors. And the idea is even better, as it arrived on the market to serve as an alternative means of payment in countries with difficult access to banks. With this, the developers of this project worked to improve the speed of transactions.

The strength and appreciation of the ADA is directly linked to its creation. It was the first cryptocurrency based on a scientific methodology, and this strengthens its code, which is evaluated and reviewed by a large team of researchers, scientists, engineers and developers.

Many experts like to classify ADA as the third generation of cryptocurrencies, being part of the main names within the market. From the first generation would be Bitcoin, and Ethereum from the second.

Solana (SOL)

As already mentioned here, SOL is considered one of the biggest rivals of Ethereum in the financial market. It has the power to optimize the trading of decentralized finance, the DeFis, and allows the creation of decentralized applications, the DApps.

But the digital currency has appreciated even more with the push of NFTs – the non-fungible tokens. Many projects have chosen to launch collectibles through this blockchain, which is the biggest ethereum killer in the crypto universe.

While Ethereum continues with its serious scalability problem, Solana arrives to solve this problem, supporting 65,000 transactions per minute.

Indicated for both small users and corporate customers, the Solana protocol draws attention with all these characteristics. But one of the main promises is the relief of transaction fees, which are considerably lower. This is because it was designed precisely to be able to offer this advantage, along with good scalability and fast processing.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Despite not being present in the list of the most famous cryptos in the world, AVAX has gained its space. It is one of the cheapest transaction fee blockchains on the market and seeks to solve the cryptocurrency trilemma: scalability, security and decentralization.

While in most blockchains it is possible to focus on the development of only two categories, AVAX arrives to solve the problem with mastery and perform very well on three fronts. For this, the Avalanche network is made up of three separate blockchains: X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain, and each of them aims to solve each of the three problems.

If the developers’ goal was to make AVAX a global asset broker, this path is being well trodden. The network allows any investor to launch or transact all types of assets, in a decentralized way using smart contracts and other innovative technologies.

Unlike other blockchains, Avalanche is layer one resolution. This means that the projects are developed within the Avalanche ecosystem itself – and not within the Ethereum blockchain, like SOL.

Polkadot (DOT)

Another interesting asset that draws attention among altcoins is Polkadot (DOT). It is an open source protocol with a “multi-chain” architecture. This means that it facilitates cross-chain transfers – not just tokens, but any data or asset types.

This facility offered by DOT makes it possible to connect all blockchains, in addition to capturing part of the Ethereum market.

The great advantage of all this is that this compatibility aims at creating a private and totally decentralized network, controlled by the users themselves on the platforms. This facilitates the creation of new institutions, applications and services.

Overall, what makes this cryptocurrency special and profitable is that its platform can easily process multiple transactions on multiple chains in parallel, thus improving scalability.

The Polkadot network is adaptable and flexible, and allows sharing of functionality and information among participants in a similar way to smartphone apps. In other words, it emerged so that other cryptocurrencies can operate on the same system with different functions – technology known as “parachains”.

Launched in 2016, today DOT is ranked in the top 10 in the global cryptocurrency ranking.

Want to start investing in cryptocurrencies? know how

For those who want to start investing in cryptocurrencies, understanding how the universe of these types of assets works is one of the first steps to be taken. After all, the world of investments is quite broad, so it is natural that doubts arise about the best path to follow.

Although Bitcoin is considered the most famous cryptocurrency in the world – as it was the first – it is not the only option. The list is huge, by the way! Today, it is estimated that there are more than 10,000 types of digital currencies; among the most famous options are Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin and many others.

But to start diving into this universe and, finally, buy crypto assets, you need to open an account with a specialized broker (or exchange). portal specialists CryptoWatch, a reference in content about cryptocurrencies in Brazil, state that the choice of this brokerage must be very judicious and will require a lot of research. Prefer reputable exchanges and stay away from companies that promise worlds and funds; remember the market varies all the time, it is almost impossible to predict the movements of crypto assets.

Do everything very calmly, but as soon as everything is in place, make contact with your broker, she is an expert on the subject and will help you make decisions.

But while it is important to have professionals present in investments, it is essential that the investor himself has control of the digital portfolio. Leaving cryptocurrency assets in the care of others can be dangerous, as this is a decentralized and unregulated market. If something happens to the assets it will be almost impossible to track or identify what happened – and worse, it will be almost impossible to recover it.

And for those who think they need a lot of money to start investing in the market, you are very wrong! QAnyone can invest, whether with little or a lot of money. It is only necessary to be willing to seek information and help from those who understand.