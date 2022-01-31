PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 Found in PSN Database

CD Projekt RED previously promised that it would release Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 in Q1 2022 — with no specific date. Well, the debut seems close to happening, because the next-gen version of the game was located in the PSN database.

The “PlayStation GameSize” Twitter account, famous for monitoring game sizes and other updates on the PlayStation Network, brought the information. In addition, it also showed new promotional art (you can’t find it in online search engines), which really signals the arrival of the title.

In November, CD Projekt RED stated that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series would arrive in their respective release windows — that of the witcher’s game is in the second quarter of 2022. They will offer a free upgrade for those who already have it. It has the PS4 and Xbox One editions.

Next-gen editions of both titles were scheduled for 2021, previously. However, the Polish company announced the postponement of the two games in October.

While PS5’s Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t here, an update could be on the way

