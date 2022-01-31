Public sector accounts close 2021 in the blue at R$ 64.7 billion, 1st positive result after seven years

BRASILIA – Driven by the inflation, due to the economic recovery and the greater consumption of goods and services, the consolidated public sector (Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras) recorded surplus in 2021 after seven years in the red.

The positive result was BRL 64.727 billion, partially reversing the negative record in 2020 (-BRL 702.950 billion), amid extraordinary expenses related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 data is the best annual result for the primary since 2013 (R$ 91.306 billion). In addition, it represents 0.75% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The primary balance reflects the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures, before interest payments on the public debt.

The consolidated primary surplus for 2021 was below most estimates by financial market analysts heard by Projections Broadcast, which was R$75.2 billion.

The fiscal result for 2021 was composed of a deficit of BRL 35.872 billion by the Central Government (National Treasury, central bank and INSS), or 0.41% of GDP.

On the other hand, regional governments (states and municipalities) positively influenced the result with R$ 97.694 billion (1.13% of GDP), the highest in the historical series. The head of the Central Bank’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, said that there was a 15.8% increase in ICMS collection last year compared to 2020, already discounting inflation. While the States recorded a surplus of R$ 78.198 billion, the municipalities had a positive result of R$ 19.496 billion. State-owned companies registered a primary surplus of R$ 2.906 billion.

XP Investimentos estimates that, given the scenario of more spending and lower revenue, the public sector accounts should return to negative this year (in the broker’s projections, this year’s negative result should be equivalent to 0.6% of GDP). “First, there will be higher spending in both central and regional government, with the change in the spending cap (rule that ties the growth of expenses to inflation) and the electoral cycle”, says XP economist Tiago Sbardelotto, in a note. “Additionally, revenues will have a smaller increase at the margin due to the disinflation of commodity prices (basic products such as ore and food) and the slowdown in economic activity.”

The American bank Goldman Sachs also predicts a worsening in the fiscal situation. “We expect the fiscal scene to deteriorate again in 2022, the primary and general fiscal balance and public debt as a proportion of GDP at the federal and subnational levels, due to below-trend growth, high real interest rates and further deteriorations in the primary balance. “, writes Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos, in a report.

“From 2022, inflation starts to play against the fiscal”, said chief economist at C6 Bank, Felipe Salles. ” As inflation accelerated a lot in 2021, collection rose and spending became more controlled, which helps in the primary. When inflation slows, the effect is the opposite, so in 2022, spending tends to grow with inflation of 2021 and collection with that of 2022, which will be cut in half”, he explained.

In the interest-bearing account, negative result

When taking into account debt interest expenses, the consolidated public sector recorded a nominal deficit of BRL 383.664 billion in 2021, after a deficit of BRL 1.015 trillion in 2020. The result is equivalent to 4.42% of GDP. The nominal result represents the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures, after the payment of interest on the public debt.

Regional governments had a positive balance of R$ 61.755 billion, while state-owned companies registered a nominal deficit of R$ 2.264 billion.

In December alone, the nominal deficit totaled BRL 54.249 billion, after a gap of BRL 26.608 billion in November and BRL 75.808 billion in the last month of 2020.

The interest account was BRL 448.391 billion in 2021, after this item ended 2020 with an expense of BRL 312.427 billion. In relation to GDP, expenditure represents 5.17%. According to BC, the In 2021, the central government (National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank) had expenses in the interest account of R$ 407.282 billion. Regional governments recorded expenditures of BRL 35.939 billion and state-owned companies, expenses of BRL 5.170 billion. / COLLABORATED CÍCERO COTRIM AND MARIANNA GUALTER