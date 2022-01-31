Rain in SP causes 21 deaths and leaves more than 600 homeless

The rains that hit the state of São Paulo since the dawn of this Sunday left two more victims and the number of deaths reached 21 in Greater São Paulo and in the interior of the state. The information was confirmed this morning by the Civil Defense of São Paulo. So far, there are already 660 homeless or displaced families in the state.

One of the most affected areas in the state is the northwest of Greater São Paulo, which includes, in addition to Franco da Rocha, the cities of Caieiras, Francisco moratorium and Várzea Paulista. To date, 11 people are still considered missing. In several regions of the state, there are occurrences of “flooding, falling trees, falling walls and landslides; in addition to total or partial road closures”.

So far, there are 13 adults and eight children, including a three-month-old baby, who was rescued last night in Itapevi. The deaths were recorded in Arujá (1), Embu das Artes (3), Francisco moratorium (4), Franco da Rocha (5), Itapevi (1), Jaú (1), Ribeirão Preto (1) and Várzea Paulista (5). About 640 people are homeless.

Yesterday afternoon, Governor João Doria (PSDB) flew over the flooded regions. The rains also caused flooding in several municipalities and vaccination against covid-19 had to be canceled in the capital. The decision was taken to preserve the safety of citizens and servers, as the vaccines would be applied in open areas.

BRL 15 million to affected cities

Faced with the losses, Doria promised to allocate R$ 15 million to the municipalities, on an emergency basis. The amount will be distributed according to the severity of the situation of each location and should be used mainly for social rent and hillside works.

The forecast is that the resources arrive tomorrow to the municipalities. Franco da Rocha will receive R$5 million, Francisco Morato will receive R$2 million and each of the following municipalities will receive R$1 million: Arujá, Embu das Artes, Várzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jaú, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard.

Doria also said that it is up to municipal managers to minimize risks and disasters in the future. Still, he affirmed that the state government will promote support to cities in whatever is necessary.

The recommendation is that residents of risk areas do not return to their homes and go to the temporary shelters provided. Returning to the homes to pick up documents and personal belongings must be done with the guidance of the Civil Defense and other authorities.

What about federal resources?

In an interview, Doria said that climate change affects Brazil and abroad. Although she said that responsibility should not be transferred to the climate issue for the problems that have occurred, she highlighted that greater attention is needed by all. “Taxes that citizens pay in all affected cities also go to the federal government,” he said.

“It is unreasonable that the Brazilian government, faced with situations of tragedy in Minas Gerais, Bahia, São Paulo or other states, waits for us to no longer have them. manifest, how to allocate resources and support so that mayors feel welcomed”, said the governor of São Paulo.

The MDR (Ministry of Regional Development) rebutted the criticism made by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), who demanded more attention from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after heavy rains caused at least 21 deaths and damage in São Paulo cities.

In a note sent to UOLthe ministry said it had not received any requests for funds from municipalities in São Paulo and that it condemned the political use of the tragedy.

“To date, no request for funds has been received from the states or municipalities of São Paulo through the Integrated Disaster Information System. Therefore, the MDR not only condemns the political use of the tragedy, but also expects the governor to act in the survey and registration of damages in the system so that the federal government supports the regions in accordance with the legislation”, said the ministry.

President Jair Bolsonaro had not commented on the subject until the last update of this report.

A ravine slipped in the Garden Promeca and buried a house. A family of five, including an infant, died at the scene.

The city’s Civil Defense rescued a bedridden lady who was a victim of the landslide. She is already being treated at the Emergency Care Unit of Várzea Paulista.

The waterfront road that connects the municipalities of Jundiaí, Várzea Paulista and Campo Limpo Paulista was completely blocked in the stretch between Várzea and Campo Limpo, due to the large volume of water in the region.

In Embu das Artes, a landslide that occurred during the early hours of Sunday (30) killed three people in the Jardim Pinheirinho neighborhood. The victims are a mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, as well as a young woman, according to information from the Municipal Civil Guard.

Landslide destroyed house in Embu das Artes Image: Everaldo Silva/Futura Press/Estadão Content

The landslide occurred on Jatobá Street and hit the residence where the victims lived. The three were pulled from the rubble. Four other people who were in the house managed to escape with the help of neighbors.

In a statement, the Embu das Artes City Hall said that the landslide occurred due to “excessive rain and the rupture of a cesspool”. Another 16 houses in the surroundings were also closed due to being in a risk area, although some families resist leaving the place.

A massive landslide hit houses on Rua São Carlos, near Avenida Bauru, on the border between Francisco Morato and Franco da Rocha. Four people died.

According to the Fire Department, five people were rescued from the rubble: a woman has a suspected leg fracture and two of the victims were conscious. The Fire Department also says that it is a “grandiose and complex” occurrence.

Videos by residents of the region, posted on social media, show that houses have already been completely flooded by the flood.

“The Civil Defense urges families not to resist leaving their homes. The Capivari River continues to rise rapidly and so far, in the last measurement, it has marked 2.90 m on the ruler. possible so that the situation does not worsen for the family itself and for our professionals”, says the statement.

The city has so far recorded five deaths. There are at least three people still missing at the scene. On São Carlos Street, in Parque Paulista, four people were rescued alive. Two were sent to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) of Francisco Morato and two to the Lacaz state hospital.

On Rua Dália, in Vila Palmares, an 8-year-old child was hit by a landslide. She was rescued alive and taken to the local UPA.

On Twitter, videos and photos that captured the floods in the city went viral.

Oh my God!! Look how Franco da Rocha is doing. My employee who sent saying that she won’t come tomorrow. About 10 years ago, I was in town reporting on floods. It hadn’t reached that level. pic.twitter.com/7pFrZwW5e7 — Cátia Toffoletto (@ToffolettoCatia) January 30, 2022

The Luiz Salomão Chamma Highway and several roads in the city are closed due to landslides, according to the city hall.

“Right now, we have many roads closed in the central region, in the neighborhoods and also in the access roads to the city. Therefore, avoid traveling by car or on foot. If possible, AVOID LEAVING HOME”, published the city hall this weekend. . Today, it rained again in the region.

A supermarket was completely taken over by water in the city.