Rains in the state of São Paulo cause landslides, flood cities and leave 19 dead

The most punished cities were Arujá, Franco da Rocha, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes, Várzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jaú, Ribeirão Preto, Capivari, Monte Mor and Rafard.

Luciano Claudino/Code 19/Estadão Content Capivari River rose and caused the flooding of streets and houses in Monte Mor



You storms that reached the state of São Paulo throughout Saturday, the 29th, and the beginning of Sunday, the 30th, drastically affected the metropolitan region of the capital and the interior of the state. Nineteen people died, including seven children, according to the governor. João Doria (PSDB). The cities of Arujá, Franco da Rocha, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes, Várzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jaú, Ribeirão Preto, Capivari, Monte Mor and Rafard were the most punished. “We flew over the affected areas. It impacts and saddens, especially the amount of landslides”, lamented Doria.

The toucan released R$ 15 million to help cities hit by floods, fallen trees and landslides. Hundreds of people were displaced and, according to Doria, they will have support from the state government to have a place to sleep that night. Of the 18 victims, 5 lived in Várzea Paulista (five from the same family, including three children), 4 in Francisco Morarto (all of them children), 4 in Franco da Rocha, 3 in Embu das Artes, 1 in Ribeirão preto, 1 in Arujá and 1 in Rafard. The state government does not include in its account a minor killed in Embu das Artes, but, according to the Fire Department, one of the three people killed was a 4-year-old girl. A landslide destroyed the house where she lived and also killed her mother, a 45-year-old woman, and a brother, 21. Four other residents of the property managed to escape with the help of neighbors. In Franco da Rocha and Várzea Paulista, teams from the Civil Defense and Fire Department used boats to search and help people who were left homeless. It rained 88 millimeters in the last 72 hours in the city.

A TRAGEDY HAS JUST OCCURRED IN FRANCO DA ROCHA, METROPOLITAN REGION OF SÃO PAULO A landslide hit homes in Franco da Rocha, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, on Sunday morning (30) after heavy rains hit the municipality. pic.twitter.com/nxwOISwZNU — Action and Reaction (@reacao_acao) January 30, 2022

Capivari, a city located 53 km from Campinas, recorded 15 points of flooding this Sunday. The prefecture called for the removal of 23 families who live near the river that bears the city’s name. “To prevent the situation from getting worse, the Civil defense strongly that no one resists leaving their homes”, warned the city hall. It rained in the municipality three times more than expected this weekend, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The municipal administration, upon noting the rise in the level of the river, asked on Saturday, 29, for the opening of the floodgates of the Leopoldina Dam, but this was not enough to prevent the overflow. Also bathed by Capivari, the cities of Campinas, Monte Mor and Indaiatuba were affected. Yesterday, Campinas was punished by the storm, which tore down a wall on Avenida Cinco, flooded dozens of homes (especially in the neighborhoods of Jardim das Bandeiras, São Judas Tadeu and Jardim Planalto de Viracopos) and dragged cars.

Inmet warns of the continuity of rains this week, above 60 mm/h or above 100 mm/day. According to the agency, there is a great risk in the State of São Paulo of flooding and overflowing rivers, in addition to large landslides on slopes. The Civil Defense asks that, in situations like this, people stay sheltered until they get information that the path is safe and avoid traffic on roads covered by water. Preventive measures are also recommended, such as performing maintenance on the roof timbers (so that roofing does not occur due to rains), paying attention to weather reports and storm warnings and, when there is news about hail, leave the vehicle in a covered place, to avoid damage to the bodywork and windows.