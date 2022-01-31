Rare image shows large area of ​​North America under snow

In a stunning satellite image, nearly all of Canada, the North and Northeast of the United States appeared to be covered in snow on Sunday as cloud cover dwindled from dry, frigid Arctic air driven by a massive cyclone bomb off the Northeast coast. North American.

At least one foot of snow (30.5 cm) fell in nine states from Maryland to Maine with the highest amounts near the coast. Accumulation above 60 centimeters has been observed off East Long Island, off the coast of Rhode Island and in eastern Massachusetts. Extreme cold followed the storm with freezing wind chill.

Boston measured 23.6 inches (59.9 cm) on Saturday, its snowiest January day on record and which equaled the daily snow record for any month. The two-day storm total of 23.8 inches (60.4 cm) is the sixth largest in the city’s history. For eight straight hours, the city endured a combination of heavy snow, winds with gusts of over 60 km/h and visibility of 300 meters or less.

Eastern Massachusetts was particularly hard hit. Several sites recorded at least 30 inches (76 cm), including Sharon and Stoughton, about 32 kilometers southwest of Boston. Several locations in eastern New England and the Mid-Atlantic coast experienced true blizzard conditions, defined by at least three hours of frequent 56 km/h winds and restricted visibility in the snow. The strongest gusts hit eastern Massachusetts with gusts of up to 108 km/h on Nantucket and 130 km/h on Cape Cod.

Cars buried in snow on Boston’s Beacon Hill after the passing of the winter storm that equaled the city’s one-day snow record in the state of Massachusetts | SCOTT EISEN/GETY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/METSUL METEOROLOGIA

Boston appears to have entered an era with frequent snowstorms. Records have been kept in the city since the late 19th century and all 10 of the biggest two-day snowstorms on record have occurred since 1969, and six of them since 2003.

Scientists say warmer air and ocean temperatures due to climate change increase the amount of moisture available for winter storms, potentially increasing the amount of snowfall. Before Saturday’s storm, ocean temperatures along the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts were far above normal.

In the southern United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Sunday morning temperatures dropped to 2.2 degrees Celsius in the Redland area of ​​Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. It was -2.2ºC in Naples. Cold wind reduced temperatures to 3.3 degrees Celsius in Miami and 1.1 degrees Celsius at 6:53 a.m. at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. It was -1.1ºC at West Palm Beach International Airport.