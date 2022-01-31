Real Madrid agrees with Mbappé and will pay R$300 million in salary per season

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Real Madrid agrees with Mbappé and will pay R$300 million in salary per season 6 Views

Values ​​will make Kylian Mbappé the highest paid player in the world

THE Real Madrid reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe to have the striker on the European summer transfer market. The information is from the German newspaper Bild.

According to the vehicle the French striker will be the highest paid player in the world. Per season, Mbappé will receive 50 million euros, around BRL 300 million.

With a contract until June 2022 with the Paris Saint-Germain, the star did not enter into an agreement for renewal. However, an officialization of Mbappé will only be made by Real after the Champions League.

That’s because the club from the Spanish capital faces Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the European competition on February 15 and March 9.

play

0:30

Via: IG @adolfo_madrid | The 33-year-old player showed that even during the ‘off’ he takes care of his physical preparation

The soap opera involving the 23-year-old French striker, PSG and Real Madrid has lasted since last season’s European summer transfer window.

On that occasion, the Santiago Bernabéu team offered more than BRL 1 billion to enshrine the signing of the French star. However, the Parc des Princes club did not accept it.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman dies after participating in religious ritual and children cry crying for her; watch video

By Karol Maia on January 30, 2022 at 4:54 pm | Updated January 30, 2022 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved