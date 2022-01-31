Red wine consumption has protective action against Covid, says study

A study by researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China shows evidence that regular consumption of red wine can protect the body against infection with the new coronavirus. People who drink beer and cider, on the other hand, are approximately 28% more likely to be infected.

Scientists analyzed information from 473,957 people registered in the UK Biobank database. More than 16,559 had tested positive for Covid-19.

People who drank more than five glasses of red wine a week had a 17% lower risk of catching the virus compared to those who didn’t. Among those who consumed one to four glasses of white wine a week, the risk was reduced by 8%.

The protection was related to the high content of polyphenols present in the drink. The researchers explain that the substance can inhibit the effect of viruses that cause flu and infections related to the respiratory tract, for example.

beer consumption

The analysis also showed that drinking beer or cider, regardless of the amount or frequency, increases the risk of infection by 28% compared to people who don’t drink.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidance should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers,” the researchers concluded.

The data also showed that excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, above the guidelines, increases the risk of Covid-19. Among those who doubled the weekly consumption established as acceptable, the risk of infection was 12% higher. (With information from the Daily Mail)