Residents make a joint effort to find buried in Franco da Rocha

Dozens of residents volunteer in a joint effort in Franco da Rocha, in Greater São Paulo, to help find people who were buried in a landslide.

The Fire Department informed GloboNews that the landslide that happened around 7 am this morning left 15 people buried and that seven have already been rescued.

In the images from GloboNews, it is possible to see that people use buckets and hoes to help the Fire Department and Civil Defense teams remove earth and rubble from the region to find those that are still buried.

In addition, the Military Police’s Eagle helicopter flies over the region, which is in the Parque Paulista neighborhood, on the border between Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato, to quickly help people who are found.

According to information from GloboNews, firefighters ask that no one else go to the scene, because volunteers are also at risk in case of new landslides.

Image: Reproduction/GloboNews

The landslide took away several houses and left a scene of destruction. It is even possible to see a car that, when being carried away by the mud, stopped vertically, with the front part down, leaning on the wall of a house. The street where he was, however, was completely covered in mud and it is not even possible to identify where it was.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), visited the cities of Greater São Paulo affected by the rain. In a press conference, he confirmed that 19 people died as a result of the rains in the state, four of them in Franco da Rocha.