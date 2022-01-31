Revenue pays IR refund to 240,744 taxpayers this Monday – News

The Federal Revenue releases this Monday (31) the payment of the residual lot of 2021 income tax refund. The amount will be deposited in the account indicated in the declaration of 240,744 taxpayers. The lot, which also includes residual refunds from previous years, is R$ 281.9 million.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), select My Income Tax and then Consult the Refund.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, and allows simplified or complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer may rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be inaccurate.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB portal at www.bb.com.br/irpf, or call the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on Request Refund. Not Redeemed in the Banking Network.

Of the total that will be released in this new batch of refunds, R$ 96,664,742.30 are from taxpayers who have legal priority, with 3,586 elderly people over 80 years old, 28,358 between 60 and 79 years old, 2,129 with some physical or mental disability or illness serious and 9,233 whose main source of income is teaching.

A total of 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by January 16 of this year were also covered.